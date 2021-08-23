Dear editor,
The past week has been filled with news of the fall of Afghanistan. There are many pieces to what has happened. The United States has contributed to the ousting of some bad actors who had been dominating Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and other countries in the Middle East. The goal was to replace them with a democratic government that would serve the people. None have been successful. One fundamental piece that is a common thread to all of these is the leaders who lead these "Democratic Governments." All have been corrupt and self serving.
Our Founding Fathers were unique. They were patriots, risking their lives and fortunes on the founding of the United States. They put "Country" ahead of self. That's the piece missing in these countries we are attempting to establish as democracies. The leaders are there for self gain, not for the good of the country. Until any country can establish a democratic government that serves the people they represent it needs leaders that are patriots.
We have spent trillions of dollars in the Middle East with little to show for. Maybe we should find some Patriotic Leaders before we even start the process.
Kerry G. Denson, Brig. Gen. (Ret)
Lake Mills