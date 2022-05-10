Dismissal of slow no wake disregarded public input survey
To the editor:
I was disappointed to read the April 28th Leader article covering the Town of Lake Mills Board apparent rejection of proposed Slow No Wake improvements for Rock Lake. After months of suggestions, evidence and presentations from two lake stewardship organizations in our community (Joint Rock Lake Committee and Rock Lake Improvement Association) I had thought there would be an honest attempt to gauge public interest in the proposed changes before making a decision. Similar lakes in our region have already implemented the uniform 200 foot from shore slow no wake rule for boats in addition to personal watercraft (i.e., jet skis).
Any change to lake policy has to go through the Town of Lake Mills Board and the Department of Natural Resources. This is an important responsibility for what is arguably our community’s most valuable asset. The uniform 200 foot boundary would eliminate overlapping and conflicting regulations, while improving safety and limiting the aquatic and shoreline damage from higher speed operation near shore.
A major concern is safety for the hundreds of visitors and area residents like myself, who want to enjoy paddling our kayaks or canoes -- or swimming in the lake. This is a real challenge as motorboats continue to get bigger and faster. The Town Chair was quoted as dismissing this concern because DNR data reported no accidents in the slow no wake zone statewide. Ironically that sounds more like a good argument for expanding the slow no wake area.
Most importantly, the town board’s action seems to completely ignore the extensive 2017 public input used in developing the Rock Lake Management Plan. The top activities enjoyed by the hundreds of people who responded to this survey included (#3) swimming (#5) canoeing/kayaking, (#6) motorized boating, (#7) open water fishing. (Other top 7 activities included scenic enjoyment, peace/tranquility and observing wildlife.) This argues convincingly for expanding the portion of the lake where motorboats must go slow from a mere 15% to 17%. Speeds would remain unrestricted on the other 83% of Rock Lake’s 1200+ acres.
The town board was reminded of this public preference data very recently. However they seem to have ignored it and killed the chance for further public input on a sensible, well-supported proposal. Certainly there are motorized users who would prefer to go fast everywhere, but this decision showed a disregard for the greater community that uses Rock Lake.
James Kerler
Lake Mills
Show of support appreciated
To the editor:
Uplifting and generous happenings filled our week at Lake Mills Elementary. Thank you to the LMES PTO, our administration, multiple businesses, organizations, church groups, students and families that showered us with kind words, gifts and delicious treats during Staff Appreciation Week. We appreciate it all! A special thanks to Citizen Advocates for Public Education (C.A.P.E.) volunteers that went above and beyond with everything they did all week to show us support.
Lake Mills Elementary School staff
Residents need to stay informed
To the editor:
There is much for the Lake Mills community (and beyond) to be informed about regarding what the future holds.
The flyer for the Comprehensive Plan survey has been mailed in all Lake Mills Light and Water utility bills. Hard copies of the survey can be picked up at the L.D. Fargo Library and our city building. Please take time to have your voice heard with this survey. Please ask your friends and neighbors if they have taken it and encourage them to do so. This survey is out there at least through the month of May, if not longer. https://surveymonkey.com/r/LakeMillsComp
Decisions on numerous projects need your awareness such as the new wastewater treatment plant, new elementary school, the city building a restaurant at Sandy Beach, library expansion, possible city purchase of white Victorian structure next to the library, expansion of CP Avenue to Untzhaven Road which would cross the Drumlin Bike Trail, and the push for housing and industrial sites.
You are encouraged to attend meetings, write letters and make phone calls to our city officials. We don't want to lose the community we currently have.
Patrick and Mary Doyle
Lake Mills