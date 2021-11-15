To the editor:
American Education Week is upon us, Nov. 15-19. The theme of this year's event is "Celebrating the American Dream." Education is the solid foundation that helps build that dream.
Creating that solid foundation is the daily mission of all our education professionals, from teachers, support staff (subs, aids, custodial, dietary and more), to administration. We acknowledge and thank them all. They are our children's role models as kids spend upward of 30 hours each week in school. Think of the impression those hours make in a child's life.
Thanks to Lake Mills community members for supporting the value of education through their support of our kids and our schools. Education is a 24/7 deal. It truly takes a village to raise our kids. Each and every child is precious. Thank you educators.
Donna Gruszynski
Lake Mills