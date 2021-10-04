To the editor,
A huge thank you to the two pulmonologists who clarified the effects of masks on oxygen levels in last week’s Leader. You both were very clear that scientific research has shown that we are not breathing air with low levels of oxygen when we use masks. I particularly appreciated the breaking down of the information from the September 23rd letter that indicated that masks are dangerous. Understanding why that previous information was false from a reputable source was reassuring.
This week several studies done regarding school districts requiring masks compared to districts that did not require masks were made public. The ones who required masks showed significantly lower levels of Covid than the ones who didn’t require masks. Masks make sense. Are they always comfortable? No. Is the discomfort worth it to protect our lives and those of our loved ones? Yes! Life isn’t always easy or comfortable.
Sarah Howells
Lake Mills