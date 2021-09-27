To the editor,
I was surprised recently when another customer at the grocery store heckled me for wearing a mask. Every major health organization in the world and the overwhelming majority of public health and infectious disease experts say wearing a mask will lower the spread of infections, thus saving fellow citizens’ lives as well as helping our economy recover.
But OK, let’s substitute “may” for “will” in the previous sentence. So masks are a cheap, totally safe measure that may save fellow citizens’ lives and hasten our national economic recovery. Why wouldn’t every patriotic American want to wear a mask? I have read that some object to mask mandates. The question then is, why on earth should anyone have to be told to wear a mask?
Michael Nesemann
Lake Mills