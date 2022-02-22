Public schools are a precious community resource
To the editor:
The best public schools are places that inspire and nourish children. Fortunately, we have great schools here in Jefferson County. Do you remember fondly what your public schools did for you? Mine taught me to love reading, learn math, and negotiate with my peers. I learned to sew and use woodworking tools. I dressed up as Susan B. Anthony. I dissected a frog. I served in student government and went to Washington, D.C., with my 8th grade class. I played on the tennis and volleyball teams, and learned photography. Most of all, my career in education was sparked by a high school cadet teaching program.
Public schools are our most precious community resource. They serve ALL families with expansive opportunities and experiences, and they support positive child development. I challenge you to reflect on the multitude of ways that public schools have enriched your life and the life of those you love. As voting adults, it is up to us to show support for public schools with our words and actions. Let’s help create healthy and memorable childhoods for the next generation of Wisconsin kids.
Andrea Graham
Lake Mills
Graham has key qualities to benefit Lake Mills School Board
To the editor:
My wife Becky and I are writing to add our support to the candidate for school board Andrea Graham. She is running for the Lake Mills Public School Board this spring on April 5th.
Mrs. Graham is our neighbor and she and her family have been wonderful to live next to. In the 10 or so years we’ve gotten to know Mrs. Graham she has spoken to and demonstrated key qualities that will be a positive addition to the Lake Mills School Board. She is a kind and determined individual who has expressed a commitment to education, both through her vocation as well as in the various ways she ensures both of her two sons are becoming quality boys. She has also shown a desire to participate in dialogue with others in the community about key aspects to our city and is aiming to lend her skillset to the betterment of our community. In addition to her experience within the public education realm one of the other redeeming qualities that we think Mrs. Graham portrays is an openness to discussion. In a time when discourse about key issues can be elevated, Mrs. Graham will be a benefit to open dialogue and willingness to listen to the information surrounding each issue to ensure our school district appropriately balances both the needs of our student citizens as well as the health and fiduciary responsibilities the school carries within our community. Many of the decisions that the school board makes are complicated and we believe Mrs. Graham will be a good representative to the community.
Josh and Becky Schumacher
Lake Mills
Celebrate public schools
To the editor:
As a substitute teacher, I have the privilege of working at Lake Mills Elementary School. When I’m there, I see students from a variety of backgrounds — social, academic, economic, religious, cultural, and racial — interacting and learning to work and play side by side. I see the staff, from classroom teachers to paraprofessionals to support staff to administrators and their assistants, working every day to help each child grow and develop. I’ve helped kindergarteners write “How to” books, second graders write poetry, and 4th graders write literary essays. I’ve learned how to use an open number line to solve addition and subtraction problems. I’ve guided Book Club discussions, helping students to share their thoughts and ideas about books they’re currently reading.
All of these things happen every day in our public schools and that’s why Feb. 21 — 25 has been designated “I Love My Public School” Week. Our public schools unite us. Our public schools bring us together during the school day in the classroom and throughout the week at sporting events, plays, and concerts. Our public schools belong to all of us and provide space for community events and activities. Our public schools are the foundation of our democracy and offer the freedom for every student to thrive.
Let’s celebrate our great public schools this week and do all we can to be sure we continue to have thriving, well-resourced public schools where all children can succeed.
Sandy Whisler
Lake Mills
Building bridges between teachers, public is best for students
To the editor:
It is troubling that some teachers in Lake Mills are reluctant to publicly share their professional perspectives on education because they are afraid of being verbally attacked by community members who disagree with them and do not value the work that they do. We cannot effectively educate all of our students if teachers are not given the respect they have earned and if we do not work to rebuild relationships with each other. This does not mean that parents cannot disagree with teachers or that there is not a critical role for parent involvement in their child’s education. It does mean that we need to talk to each other with respect and listen to each other with the goal of understanding other perspectives. This is why I believe in the necessity of building bridges if we want to prepare students for their best possible futures.
The challenges facing education in Wisconsin are great, and we all need to work together to address them. The schools in Lake Mills need fair and predictable state and federal funding that sufficiently supports special education students, English language learners, students living in poverty, and the mental health needs of students. This means money for public education must go towards public schools, not vouchers for private or parochial schools. Our schools also need to be able to hire and retain high-quality teachers, and our teachers deserve to be supported and respected. Teachers, students, and families in Lake Mills deserve school board members who support public education and public school teachers, and who will work to improve and support them, not tear them down.
Kirk Lund
Lake Mills
Boelter, Wiedenfeld will restore proper educational priorities for district
To the editor:
Across this great country of ours, there is a sea change occurring at the political grass roots level. Ground zero of this activity is local school board elections. Indignant citizens and parents have had enough of the progressive/woke/CRT movement radicalizing school curricula and policies that adversely affect students’ educational, emotional, and moral development.
Two of the candidates for the two seats being vacated on the LMSB are Maureen Boelter and Sheena Wiedenfeld. The two of them will be qualified and effective representatives for all those unhappy with the troubling transitions taking place in our schools. In their Lake Mills Leader profiles, their answers to questions reflected an open minded, common sense attitude toward district spending and Covid issues, among others. They are also deeply concerned over the stealth campaign of Critical Race Theory in our schools. Together they will work to ensure the restoration of the proper educational priorities in teaching that will prepare our young people to become prosperous, responsible, and civic-minded citizens.
One of their opponents is a teacher, likely a decent and competent person in her profession who may or may not have fallen under the spell of progressivism that has permeated so many teachers, colleges, and unions. We don’t know and can’t risk it. Many a fine teacher has been compelled by peer pressure and the fear of ostracism to go along with the Progressive agenda in our schools.
The fourth candidate is an individual in his fourth term as county supervisor. That’s commendable, but nothing in his candidate profile and answers to the Leader interview indicates a willingness to reform the educational establishment.
Come April 5, vote for Boelter and Wiedenfeld.
Daniel Hundt
Lake Mills
Graham an ideal candidate for school board
To the editor:
I am writing to share my support of Andrea Graham for the LMASD School Board. Andrea exemplifies the many qualities needed to be an effective board member and is committed to the success of our schools and community. She is level-headed, hard-working and dedicated to providing all children with an education which will address each student’s unique needs and promote his or her full potential. Her passion for education means that she will advocate for what is right for our students, families, teachers, administrators and community. Her respect for varying perspectives and her collaborative approach will enable her to build a stronger relationship between the district and the public it serves. She is a positive person with an unwavering work ethic. These characteristics make her the ideal candidate to join our board in making vital decisions for our schools and community.
As a mother and also a teacher, Andrea has the personal perspective of a parent with children attending our local schools, as well as the professional understanding of the strengths and challenges of our district.
Please join me in voting for Andrea Graham on April 5th.
Alais Fortier-Meyer
Lake Mills
Let voters vote
To the editor:
