Dear Editor,
CRT, Critical Race Theory, is making headlines across the country. Let’s clarify what it is and isn’t.
CRT is an academic framework and/or analytical tool primarily used in university level courses. It was created to help us understand why racial inequalities exist in our society and how we can eradicate them.
CRT is not a curriculum. CRT is not anti-white education. CRT is not anti-bias education, Culturally Responsive Teaching, or Diversity and Inclusion Training.
CRT is not being taught in our K-12 schools. It is only taught in graduate and doctoral course level work.
CRT and educational equity are not the same and shouldn’t be used interchangeably.
All of the headlines about CRT are diverting us from the real challenge — the ongoing disinvestment of our state in public education. When adjusted for inflation, we are funding our public schools well below 2009 levels of funding.
Our entire state benefits from strong public schools in all of our communities. Let’s not get sidetracked by false claims and emotional headlines. Let’s not allow politicians to score political points at the expense of our children.
Let’s work together to support our teachers and our schools and provide the equally excellent public education our kids deserve.
Sandy Whisler
Lake Mills