All educators should be commendedTo the editor:
As recipients of private education and former educators in the public school system, we are writing in response to Sandy Whisler’s and Andrea Graham’s letters praising public education (published Feb. 24).
We can’t help wondering if they are insinuating education other than public education is worthy of recognition and praise. We feel praising only public education is insulting. We feel strongly all education is important, home, private and public. All the good things mentioned in their letters happen in all education.
We truly are confused how focusing on only one sector of education, public, is unifying? We feel focusing on all education is unifying.
We commend all educators every day of the year.
Patrick and Mary Doyle
Lake Mills
Graham has shown dedication, advocacyTo the editor:
I am writing to express my support for Andrea Graham for the Lake Mills School Board. I have been fortunate to know Andrea for 7 years both professionally and personally, and her dedication, enthusiasm for learning, and genuine love for her students is truly remarkable.
Andrea believes in high quality education for all children, and has spent her career providing this education and advocating to ensure kids have the tools they need to succeed. Her advocacy and dedication make her the best candidate for the school board.
Andrea taught all 3 of our sons when they were in second grade. I was amazed at our parent-teacher conferences with how well she knew the personalities and strengths for each of our kids. She took the time to form a strong connection with each of our sons, and she’s a teacher they still talk about today.
Our youngest son was in Andrea’s class last year (2020-2021) when the school year started off with virtual learning. Although it is very challenging to create a positive, engaging classroom community with young learners on Zoom, Andrea succeeded in doing this every single day. She always brought a positive attitude and engaging energy to virtual school. She encouraged creativity and worked so hard to ensure all kids’ voices were heard. When my son would see his classmates outside of the Zoom setting, he felt connected to them even though they had been learning apart. This was a gift from Andrea for which we will always be grateful. She knows the importance of making all kids feel welcome, valued, loved, and appreciated.
I have worked with Andrea for the past 4 years at Franklin Elementary School in the Madison Metropolitan School District. Andrea is a trusted leader in our school and someone you can always go to for advice about students or curriculum. She’s a great listener who values all opinions and serves as an advocate for students, families, and staff in our building.
I hope the Lake Mills community will be lucky enough to get to know Andrea and work alongside her like I do. She will bring her passion, experience, and positive energy every day.
Leigh Luedtke
Madison
Biases are not factual
To the editor:
I am writing today to call out some of the lies that have been recently written about me. It is unfortunate that individuals have eroded their morals to the point of lying about a person or candidate that they have never met, but here we are. Even worse, they have eroded their values to the point where they can no longer run based on them but must lie about the value of others in order to try and win an election.
Here I will state some of my values, so no one needs to speculate. I will do this with no need to bash other candidates, because my values stand strong on their own, as they always have! I value education that supports many types of intelligence among our children, that allows for many pathways for success, and that doesn’t try to dismantle parent-child relationships. I value transparency with our parents and community — on funding, curriculum, and programs. I recognize that the parent involvement we see in private schools is a contributing factor to why they outperform public schools most of the time. Public schools should value tax paying parents the way private schools value tuition paying parents!
It seems more and more that our public school system has pushed parents aside and bowed to politics. Losing focus on what children need now and focusing more on what “they” can get out of them later. Taking taxpayer dollars without a care as to what those taxpayers want for their children. Using funding to constantly switch up curriculums rather than investing in teachers and aids. It is time for accountability, responsible spending, and for schools to recognize the greatest untapped resources they have, PARENTS!
I would encourage anyone who wants to write about my values to reach out. I would be happy to meet with anyone who wants clarity and understanding on my campaign goals. In an age of information and access, there is no excuse to be slanderous or ignorant. Otherwise, I request you stick with talking about the candidates you do know and try to find or write reasons good enough to vote for them.
Sheena Wiedenfeld
Lake Mills
Graham, Lund support open communication
To the editor:
As an educator and parent with more than 40 years of experience in the Lake Mills School District I am following with interest the upcoming school board election. I have not always agreed with the school board’s decisions, but have always felt that the school board along with every administrator, educator and staff member has had the very best interests of the district’s student in mind when making decisions. I would like to see the LMASD continue to offer a variety of achievement options and grow while providing a quality education for a diverse student body.
I have followed all of the school board candidates and would like to voice my support for both Andrea Graham and Kirk Lund in the April election. We need dedicated and knowledgeable school board members without any personal agendas other than supporting a quality education for every student in the district. Based on their comments, Ms. Graham and Mr. Lund believe in public education in the broadest sense. They indicate support of open communication with input from the community, parents, and educators at all levels.
I look forward to the Citizen Advocates for Public Education¹s School Board Candidate Forum on March 16 at 7 p.m. on Spectrum Cable TV Channel 993 to hear more from every candidate.
James Oertel
Lake Mills
School board candidate urges civility
To the editor:
In last week’s letters to the editor, a writer suggested that voters have a binary choice in school board candidates: either vote for candidates he supports, or you will be choosing among those who are anti-school, want to tear things down and are not qualified or caring. Since I do not know this person, I am wondering how he concluded that I am in possession of, or lacking those attributes. Assuming negative characteristics of people who are of a “faction” or group different from you is the definition of bigotry. It’s an ugly state of mind and it has no place in the dialog between candidates, or their advocates, in the upcoming school board election.
Another school board candidate, Sheena Wiednefeld has repeatedly been accused by a member of our community—someone she has never met — of being a white supremacist. She does not deserve that as a person who has put herself forward as a public servant. Let’s change the tone. Let’s civilly and intellectually debate the thorny issues we face. Let’s do our research, consult unbiased sources, consider the consequences and make decisions based on the best interests of those involved.
If any school board candidate posits an opinion or thought with which you disagree, let’s talk about it. Don’t curtail the conversation with personal accusations about their intentions, motives, character or morality. Let’s stick to the issues and move forward together.
Maureen “Mo” Kennedy Boelter
Lake Mills
Graham and Lund would support the best interests of students, families
To the editor,
Lake Mills is an incredible place to work, live, and raise a family. One aspect of our community that we can be most proud of is our public school system. Our district provides a safe space where students can learn, grow, face challenges, and develop into kind adults who are capable of thinking critically and changing the world. However, there are certainly areas where our district needs improvement and updating to meet the changing needs of all. As a community it is imperative that we choose school board members who will support the best interests of our students and families through those changes. The best candidates for the job will be those familiar with the public school system, public service, and working alongside the community to make positive change. Those candidates are Kirk Lund and Andrea Graham.
The other candidates on the ballot have used (and supported others using) misinformation to spread distrust, anger, and fear throughout our community. They refuse to validate the experience and educational background of the professionals we need to rely on most such as teachers, school administrators, epidemiologists, and the CDC. We need school board members who are collaborative, not divisive, and use the facts to guide their input, rather than misinformation.
I admire the fact that both Lund and Graham are dedicated to hearing the voices of all community members and making sure that the decisions made by the board reflect not only those voices, but also the experts whose knowledge and background needs to be at the forefront of each conversation. They are prepared to help our district grow in a way that is inclusive to all students and gives each one their best chance at success.
After all of the challenges that the last 2.5 years have brought our schools, community, country, and the world, we need to choose the strongest candidates to bring us forward into a new normal. Please, mark your calendars for April 5, and join me and hundreds of others who will vote for Andrea Graham and Kirk Lund.
Emily Klein
Lake Mills
Candidates didn’t refuse to answer survey
To the editor:
I would like to make the community aware of an omission of truth that was made regarding two candidates for the Lake Mills School Board. Here is the following announcement that has been shared publicly on social media:
“Andrea Graham and Kirk Lund have been recommended for the Board of Education of Lake Mills Area School District by the Lake Mills Education Association. The endorsement is based on answers to a ten-part written questionnaire and 30-minute interview. The two other candidates in the election chose not to participate.
“LMEA is impressed with both candidates for their education and background as well as their commitment to building and maintaining strong public education in the Lake Mills community. If elected, Lund and Graham will bring fresh perspectives to the Board and make positive contributions to our school district.”
It states above, “the two other candidates in the election chose not to participate”, however this is not exactly correct. I have spoken with the other two candidates, and this is what I was told by them directly.
The LMEA sent the same questions to both Sheena and Mo. Both Sheena and Mo responded to their questionnaire, asking a few questions: 1. where would the answers be disseminated, 2. have they already endorsed candidates, 3. have they given money or support to any candidates, etc.
Nevertheless, the Lake Mills Education Association refused to answer. A second email was sent again asking for answers which they ignored. Apparently, the LMEA chose to say they didn’t participate, and is not interested in a dialogue. As a resident and parent of the Lake Mills community, I feel the truth is more important. Make sure you, do your due diligence in research, think critically and not be influenced by fancy endorsements.
Tami Hajcak
Lake Mills
Wiedenfeld’s traits would make her a valuable member of the school board
To the editor:
I write this in support of Sheena Wiedenfeld who is running for one of two LMASD school board seats available. After experiencing the ups and downs of the past two years, I have come to learn how valuable being a part of the selection of members of the school board is for our children and the community’s success.
If you take the time to have a conversation with Sheena, you will quickly realize that she has a deep understanding of real time issues involving our children in the education system. Her investment to develop appropriate avenues of success for our children through these difficult times does not go unnoticed. At no point in conversation will she indicate a decision being made of “feelings” vs a validated and extensively researched perspective. Her reasoning and ideas are inclusive of all individuals. She harnesses a unique ability to decipher information and has, throughout this past year, respectfully shared her concerns with our current members of the board. Sheena has a tenacity for truth and transparency that the current members of the school board lack. The time and effort she devotes to the success and education of those around her proves she will be a successful candidate in this role. I have no doubt that she will respond appropriately to parent and community input, as well as, up hold a strong curriculum.
Tabatha Lalor
Lake Mills
Lund would advocate for all students
To the editor:
It shouldn’t matter if a student plans to seek a degree after high school or go directly into the workforce. It shouldn’t matter if a child receives special education services or comes from a privileged or underprivileged background. All students deserve to have their needs met, and Kirk Lund is prepared to fight for your child and make sure our school district provides what they need.
A cohesive and determined board of education will have a tremendous impact on our community and its learners. Kirk Lund is committed to advocating for all LMASD students ensuring they have every opportunity to reach their full potential. Kirk has already proven that he believes in service to his community as a Jefferson County Board Supervisor for 8 years. This position has given him first hand experience as he listened to his constituents with an open mind and helped them solve problems. He is highly invested in Lake Mills as a small business owner and parent of a LMASD student.
Kirk Lund supports well-funded schools while still being fiscally responsible. He believes teachers have valuable insight and should be a respected source of information for School Board decision-making. He opposes school voucher programs and believes tax payer dollars should be spent supporting the vast majority of public school children by improving and innovating new programs instead of siphoning off crucial funding for a very small percentage of students. A strong community is supported by strong public schools.
Effective school boards support a thriving school district. Our Lake Mills community needs Kirk Lund on its School Board. He has our vote.
Edie Pierce
Lake Mills