Dimperio was an asset to the school boardTo the editor,
Next month Bob Dimperio will retire after serving on the Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education for fifteen years. The last couple of years have been especially challenging with the pandemic and all of its ramifications, but the achievements of the board during his tenure should not be forgotten. Mr. Dimperio’s background in construction supervision for the state university system provided great perspective for the many building activities within the three LMASD buildings. There were many projects completed at various times at the high school, culminating with the auditorium addition in 2006. The Board struggled for almost a year trying to figure out a way to modify the existing auditorium space to accommodate both the cafeteria and the music department’s need for additional space in the center of the building. At a meeting of the Facilities Committee, Bob suggested simply adding a new auditorium as a “bump out” to the existing building. The Board approved that final change and with the construction costs within the budget approved by referendum, a space to accommodate the entire student body was created. Attendance at events since the building’s opening certainly attest to the wisdom of Bob’s idea.
He was also a key contributor to the two-phased renovation of the existing Middle School completed in 2010 which allowed full use of the building during the two year construction project. The fact that the Middle School was one of the first buildings in the state to achieve the highest LEED standard for sustainability is reflective of Mr. Dimperio’s contributions throughout the process.
When plans were being drafted for the new Elementary School, Bob’s suggestions were again quite valuable. Completed in 2014 that building also achieved the highest LEED ranking and has been an outstanding facility for the District. It was my privilege to serve on the Facilities Committee with Bob during my nine years on the Board so I was able to witness first hand the continuing contributions he made throughout his tenure on the LMASD Board.
The entire LMASD family owes Bob Dimperio a full measure of thanks for his 15 years as a member of the Board. A good job, well done.