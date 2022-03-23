Graham cares about class size“She’s doing a lot better this year”, a young father in a neighboring school district happily told me. “Her 5th grade class is a lot smaller, only 19 kids and before she had like 26” he added.
That dad was right on. In 31 years of teaching, I taught third grade classes ranging from 30 students in the early years to 17 in later years. Guess what? The kids in smaller classes learned more and liked school a whole lot better. I remember when research results began to echo what teachers and parents knew all along. Small classes are best.
Andrea Graham knows the research, and is experiencing the reality as she pursues her teaching career as well as parenting her young children. A top priority for Graham as a school board member will be to keep class sizes manageable. Doesn’t that make sense?
Vote for Andrea Graham for School Board on April 5.
Elaine Thousand
Lake Mills
Graham and Lund ready to work with stakeholdersI consider my family lucky to live in the Lake Mills Area School District and we have two children who have progressed through its schools (one graduating in 2021 and the other a sophomore this year). From early elementary through high school, I have been impressed with the quality of education they have received, the programs and classes offered, and the excellent teachers and staff at all levels.
One of the district’s greatest strengths are its people — the teachers and staff who work to educate all students, who pivoted within a week to virtual education two years ago, and who have continued to teach, inspire, and uplift their students even as some members of the community have tried to tear them down. At a time when experienced teachers are leaving the field in high numbers and fewer qualified people are entering the profession, a priority of the school board needs to be retaining our excellent teachers and attracting highly qualified new teachers to our district. There is a scary trend now in other communities for school boards to micromanage teachers, from requiring them to turn in each and every lesson plan they will teach at the beginning of the year, to banning books or requiring cameras in classrooms. If we want to retain the excellent teachers we have, and attract highly qualified new teachers, we need a school board who supports and works with teachers and does not drive them away with regressive policies.
This April 5, we have a choice of four candidates for the Lake Mills Board of Education. This election will help determine the direction our district moves into the future. I feel that Andrea Graham and Kirk Lund are excellent candidates for the LMASD Board. With Graham’s background as an educator and Lund’s background in both the private sector and public service, as well as their endorsement by the Lake Mills Education Association, and their excellent answers at the CAPE forum, they have shown that they are both ready to work with educators, administration, and parents to make smart, well-reasoned, fiscally-responsible decisions as our District grows and moves forward. I am proud to endorse Graham and Lund, and encourage you to vote for them on April 5.
Erin Saylor
Lake Mills
Division is always a choiceI have been reluctant to voice my thoughts and opinions on all things political, given the current climate of anger and distrust that is rampant in our community, but I am finding it increasingly difficult to accept the level of incivility that has been splashed across the pages of the Leader and elsewhere in this town.
I recently came across a clip of a speech given by Andy Stanley, speaking to lawmakers at the Georgia House. In this speech, Mr. Stanley says, “disagreement is unavoidable, but division is always a choice.” Mr Stanley goes on to say “politically speaking, fear of the other party is an asset...division makes it easy to demonize and mischaracterize the other folks.”
I, like many concerned members of the Lake Mills community, have watched with disapproval as some of the campaigns for school board have seemingly been built on the choice to divide the community by engaging in adversarial and divisive politics. Accusations have been launched at multiple individuals and organizations within the community, and as a result, a very strong, “us vs.them” atmosphere has spread and been normalized. In the process of attacking these members of the community, candidates fail to account for the ways their own divisive politics may have dissuaded individual voters from giving an endorsement to their campaigns.
I myself have been very reluctant to engage in discussions about an election that will have significant ramifications for the education of my own two children for fear of becoming a target of those whose beliefs may be different from my own. I urge the candidates to consider how their positions on the school board will require them to listen to all voices in the community, even those they seem to be demonizing and mischaracterizing for political gain.
To once again quote Mr. Stanley, “if you need an enemy in order to lead, you are a poor leader.” Division is a choice, but so is unity. Our schools, our children and our community need leaders who choose unity, who want to build bridges, and who want to protect the voices of all.
Lauren Sullivan
Lake Mills
Graham understands all facets of educationTo the editor:
Andrea Graham is a 14 year public school teacher. This gives her the direct experience to truly understand all facets of education. Her perspective would be an asset to the Lake Mills School Board. She is also the parent of two children enrolled in Lake Mills public schools.
Andrea Graham values education and as a lifelong learner herself, has gone beyond her teaching licensure, gaining certification as an English learner teacher and currently studying toward certification as a library technology specialist at UW-Whitewater. She’s an education role model.
Andrea Graham’s education priorities, based on her professional experience, include: attracting, retaining and supporting quality teachers and staff; maintaining small class sizes; more student offerings — community service learning, arts, STEM activities, and mental health supports; address reading in early grades; raise awareness about the voucher program’s negative impact on public schools.
As a frequent public school volunteer I see and experience firsthand the professionalism, dedication and care our teachers show our kids.
Vote for Andrea Graham on April 5.
Donna Gruszynski
Lake Mills
Lund listens to all viewpointsTo the editor:
After nearly 8 years of service on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, Kirk Lund has demonstrated his commitment to our community is genuine. He has educated himself on local issues and talked with Lake Mills constituents. Kirk’s broad perspective will be a great asset to our LMASD School Board.
As a parent with a young school age daughter, Kirk Lund is a stakeholder. Budget issues continue to be a high priority for school districts as well as county governments. Kirk is familiar with making tough decisions within set parameters to stretch our tax dollars to do the most good.
The 30 nonpartisan County Board members have successfully continued to work together effectively despite increasing divisiveness elsewhere. Kirk Lund pledges to “...listen to and consider all viewpoints…” as a LMASD School Board member. Our schools deserve reasonable leadership to address complex issues in a balanced way. Vote for Kirk Lund on April 5.
Elaine Thousand
Lake Mills
Gratitude to the school district staff
To the editor:
I want to give a shout out to our school, students, and staff. Many of the letters written here in the last couple of weeks have been in support or lack of for candidates. There is a high focus on what is wrong with the school district in times like these— as candidates profess everything we want to fix. While those ideas are valid, there are many wonderful things about our school, staff, and teachers. Unfortunately, during an election our positivity tends to take a backseat. I want to express my love for the Lake Mills School District, it’s the emotion that drives my interest for School Board.
I want to thank the district staff who have taken the time to meet with me. Amanda Thompson, thank you for your time spent on walking through the curriculum and discussing important topics. Thank you, Tasha Naylor for your help with transportation during nationwide shortages. Thank you, Tonya, for being willing to answer my questions on a variety of topics and offering insight when appropriate. Thank you, Mrs. Steckbauer, for igniting Zylah’s love for school. Thank you, Erin Siedschlag, Pam Moen, Gini Simon, and Nicole Italiano, for making Zylah feel welcome every day. Despite her speech and reading struggles, she has a passion for learning, and genuinely loves being at school. That is a testament to work we all put in with her.
Recently, I asked community members for names of great teachers from our community, and while I’m sure many more have had positive impacts, past and present, here are a few who were mentioned: Sarah Kirst, Mrs. Zastrow, Mr. Thomas, Mrs. Davidson, Miss Boh, Mrs. Schmeid, Mr. Smith, Mrs. Thorman, Mrs. Koller, Mrs. Denzin, Mrs. Iverson, Mrs. Stilling, Mrs. Hoyt, Mr. Kiefer, Mr. Klotz, and Meegan Collins.
Sheena Wiedenfeld
Lake Mills