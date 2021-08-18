Dear Editor,
As we approach the opening of schools, we would like to applaud ALL educators and the work you do with our children. This includes home school, private, charter, and public. We all know there is no one size fits all, especially when it comes to education. Having these choices is truly placing the child first. None is more important than other.
Having this choice in education is what unites us.
These comments are based on a combined 55 years of work history in education as a special education teacher, band director, and principal.
Patrick and Mary Doyle
Lake Mills