We commend city council member Catherine Bishop and her willingness to speak on behalf of residents. We feel Catherine has a good pulse on how people feel on the growth of Lake Mills.
In a recent planning commission meeting, a sample survey was given to City Council, Plan Commission members and city staff requesting feedback about the pace of current development. The results of this sample survey indicated the pace of development was too slow. Really? When we talk to community members about development, we hear the opposite. It is imperative all future development aligns with the community's desires as well as awareness of ramifications of such decisions. We, the community, have an opportunity to be involved in this process. We implore you to become active by attending city planning and city council meetings. No voicing of opinions implies agreement with city decisions.
On the surface it appears our direction is "Norman Rockwellesque" historic downtown and preservation. Based on the past and what we are witnessing now, it couldn't be further from that. Examples include: tearing down the Sand Bar, the Main Street reconstruction and lake of serious aesthetic design, throwing away the Big Santa with no communication to the community, current roadblocks to restore the Bayberry Inn, and numerous historic homes torn down in the name of progress, to name a few.
It is important to read between the lines. For example, connecting the Mill Pond and Rock Lake to increase downtown activity may sound great but it may come with removing the small iconic footbridge at Bartel's Beach that is synonymous to Rock Lake. The existence of the Bartel's Landing building only stands today because current owners actively fought the city to keep it. If the city had their way, it too would be gone. Progress and growth can and should be done in a more thoughtful way.
The Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society is an excellent resource and a real eyeopener to see how much of our "Norman Rockwellesque" community has been whittled away by city government. We urge you to pay attention and stay informed. Lake Mills is no longer a hidden gem; it is at risk of being exploited by development without conscience.
We appreciate Catherine's commitment to the preservation of Lake Mills' history and invite you to reach out to her or any other city council member for more information.