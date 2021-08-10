Dear editor,
In late June, a letter appeared in the Leader assuring us that Critical Race Theory is nothing to be afraid of. The author stated that CRT is not Marxist inspired, does not consider all white people racist, does not intend to create tension and divisions between races, does not seek to transform our culture, and is not a political movement. All of those assertions are false, and brazenly so, considering that the current national grass roots backlash against CRT has given its true racist and counter cultural features front page exposure. Denying the obvious has become distressingly common when the WOKE/Progressive left finds itself exposed in its campaign to transform America.
Perhaps it was predictable that the letter writer is a university level educator since the CRT movement was born and assimilated into the higher education establishment throughout the nation in the last 30 years. Now the K-12 education levels are in its crosshairs. Any doubts of this were dispelled at this year’s annual meeting of the nation’s largest teachers union, the National Education Association (NEA), where motions were approved to support and lead campaigns that “result in increasing the implementation of culturally responsive education, critical race theory and Ethnic Studies in pre-K-12 and higher education” (Wall Street Journal, 7-8-21). The NEA represents over three million teachers and administrators from over 14,000 school districts nationwide. This will be a major offensive mounted to radically challenge our western culture and the founding principles of our country. The other national union, the American Federation of Teachers, reaffirmed its support in that effort and promised to oppose parental backlash.
Sure enough, in Rhode Island the mother of a kindergartener is being sued by the NEA for seeking information on whether or not her child will be taught Critical Race Theory. Elsewhere, similar efforts to keep parents and the public uninformed are being carried out. It is also common for school districts to deny an official policy of teaching CRT while allowing teachers to teach it anyway.
Truly, the Progressive/Democrat left sees this as the beginning of the end game in its decades long campaign to convert our democratic republic into an antidemocratic authoritarian entity, one riven with racial tension and violence, and with our freedoms eviscerated. The future of the country is embodied in our children and if the citizenry fails to meet and defeat this threat, it will be a grim future indeed.
Dan Hundt
Lake Mills