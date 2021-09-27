To the editor,
Wearing an ordinary face mask does not lower one’s oxygen levels and is safe and effective in reducing the risk of developing or spreading Covid-19. As a retired pulmonary (respiratory and lung) physician, I know this as a fact. In a letter to the editor in the Leader’s Sept. 23 issue, an incorrect use of technology led to the false conclusion that mask-wearing caused one to breathe air dangerously low in oxygen. The letter writer used this to argue against mask mandates in schools.
This has been looked at scientifically and as an example, I would recommend a brief article published by the University of Hawaii titled “Does Wearing a Face Mask Limit Your Oxygen Intake?” That article referenced a study of 50 participants at rest and with vigorous walking with and without masks. They found no difference in oxygen levels.
This can also be done at home with an inexpensive over-the-counter pulse oximeter. With this device, oxygen levels in healthy people are usually 94% or above but 90% is adequate. Using a pulse oximeter just now, my oxygen level was running 95-97% without a mask and was identical wearing a typical blue surgical style mask at rest and while walking.
The mistaken conclusion by the previous letter writer was due to the fact he measured the wrong air. He measured the oxygen levels inside the mask and found that the oxygen fraction was low. It reportedly dropped to 17% compared to 21% found in outside air. The letter writer made the mistake of assuming that the air one breathes into the lungs (inspired air) is largely the air inside the mask. That is incorrect, the air inspired is almost entirely coming from the air in the room simply filtered by the mask. The air inside the mask is predominantly expired air which has lower oxygen levels because it has been in the lungs where oxygen is absorbed.
Wearing an ordinary face mask does not lower one’s blood oxygen levels. The previous letter was dangerously misleading because it sounded reasonable and scientific. When reading letters, articles, or social media posts, we need be cautious before accepting results. Mask wearing in school children and adults is safe and effective in reducing the risk of developing Covid-19 or spreading it to others.
John Crump, MD
Lake Mills