To the editor:
In celebration of American Education Week I would like to thank all of the educators who have dedicated themselves to providing every student in our community with a quality education. Being a teacher is arguably one of the most important careers as it plays such a significant part in guiding society's future. Teaching is a vocation that helps to show students their individual worth, promotes determination and hard work both in the classroom as well as in their future endeavors, and inspires kids to learn about the ever-changing world around them.
The last few school years have been especially challenging with the new "normal" that we are all trying to navigate. Teachers have been tasked with adapting and innovating new teaching methodology on the fly, while providing a stable and encouraging atmosphere for our children who so desperately need this. To all of the amazing educators in our community, please know that your tireless efforts and dedication to our kids has not gone unnoticed. We are incredibly grateful for all the extra hours you have spent going above and beyond to strive for educational excellence in Lake Mills.
Alais Fortier-Meyer
Lake Mills