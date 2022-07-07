Vote to defend your freedom to live safely
To the editor:
Whether going to school, the grocery store, or a place of worship, every American should feel free to live without the threat of gun violence. The tragic carnage of mass shootings, suicide and domestic homicides are preventable. Most Wisconsinites, including gun owners, favor waiting periods, red flag laws, background checks, and other sensible gun safety reforms. But Wisconsin’s Republican legislators refuse to help resolve this crisis. Serving instead their wealthy donors and gun manufacturing interests, they turn a blind eye to us.
Thankfully, we have a Governor who is fighting for public safety. In 2020, Gov. Tony Evers called for a special session to address gun violence, but the Republican-controlled legislature used the parliamentary trick of “gavel in, gavel out” to avoid action. Since then, Gov. Evers has protected our safety by vetoing Republican bills that would nullify federal firearm laws in Wisconsin, including one that would allow guns on school property.
Enough is enough. We can take steps to make communities safer. Senseless access to weapons is at the heart of too many violent deaths. Remember the pain of the families in Uvalde, Buffalo, Oak Creek, Sandy Hook, and more, when you vote in 2022 for courageous Democrats, like Tony Evers, who will defend your freedom to live safely in our great nation.
Leslie DeMuth
Lake Mills
EMS, fire department should work together to serve community
To the editor:
Mary Bruss made a valid point two weeks ago when she noted the level of care as an issue. The Lake Mills EMS (LMEMS) is currently licensed at the Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) level and the Lake Mills Fire Department (LMFD) is currently licensed at the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) level. The AEMT level can initiate IV therapy and administer additional medications to treat more quickly some cardiac, diabetic and nausea issues and provide pain control for traumatic injuries that are not available at the EMT level.
Over fifty years ago, Dr. Effenhauser was called to assist at a car accident on Hwy. A just north of the interstate. It was common for a doctor to be called to an accident scene back then. Because it took over 45 minutes for the ambulance to arrive from Watertown, Dr. Effenhauser, who was a Lions Club member, sought the assistance of that organization to improve healthcare options for the citizens of Lake Mills.
The Lions Club started a fund drive, purchasing an ambulance with donations they received. A group of dedicated volunteers took Advanced First Aid training. The Sheriff’s Department authorized the ambulance as an emergency vehicle and dispatched the unit. Over the next 47 years LMEMS grew into its roll following the requirements established by the state, advancing and improving the care and equipment being provided.
Until recently this was provided by volunteers. Their dedication allowed the LMEMS to provide EMS service at the lowest per capita cost possible. Now that volunteerism is suffering nationally and providers request to be paid for their service, the LMEMS requested a budget increase so they could remain a viable business. Mr. Wilke stated the increase was unacceptable. The proposed increase was still a lower per capita rate than the surrounding communities.
LMEMS does not want to disband. They would like to continue to serve the Lake Mills community. In the long run, it would be more economical to increase the per capita amount requested than to buy additional ambulances and add personnel needing to be trained to the level of care now being offered. It was noted that the LMEMS has the infrastructure but a shortage of personnel while the LMFD lacks the infrastructure but has the personnel. Let’s find a way for these two dedicated organizations to work together to serve our community. Perhaps a third-party negotiator may need to be considered.
Chuck Happel
Lake Mills
To the editor
After seeing the article in the June 23rd Lake Mills Leader about the EMS and the Lake Mills City and the Townships, I feel it is time to speak up. I am a family member of two, a husband and a daughter, who have been with Lake Mills EMS for 20 years. The people on the EMS are very dedicated to the people of this community. They give countless hours in service; they give up many hours of family time putting members of this community first. Families of the EMS members are affected and accept what our family members do for the good of the community.
The organization has been in existence for 48 years serving our community. Try to imagine how many hours of service have amassed over this time period. It is time to realize the EMS is not a detriment to the community but a great asset.
The reporter indicated there was no representative of the EMS at the June 16th special common council meeting. There was no representative at that meeting because that person was out on an EMS call when the meeting began. Upon returning from the call and trying to join the meeting, the person found the building was locked.
It is time for members of the community to realize the sacrifice EMS members and their families are willing to make to serve you. Let your city council and town board members know not to accept a plan that loses these dedicated people.
Joann Murphy
Lake Mills
Roe v. Wade repeal
I am overwhelmed by the cruelty of the Supreme Court’s decision to deny women the right to the reproductive health care they need to protect their lives, health, and the lives of those who depend on them. By this action, the Supreme Court has taken from women the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Pregnancy is not a walk in the park – women have died and will die in the process or have their life and their health profoundly altered. To carry a child, to have a family, is a deeply personal decision, with consideration of the risks and responsibility involved. Many women accept this joyfully, others cannot.
I personally know two young women, who wanted children, who had life threatening complications that needed urgent medical decisions during their pregnancy. One was able to get the care she needed and carry the child to term, the other had to end the pregnancy to save her life. She later had a beautiful little girl without complications. Does the government now get to make these decisions instead of a woman and her doctor?
This is not justice – it is an egregious violation of human rights, of women’s rights, and will profoundly harm women, our families and our society.
Lisa Conley
Oconomowoc