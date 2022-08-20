Club 55 Senior Center

I thought it might be a good idea to touch base with everyone for an update on what is both happening with our Club 55 Senior Center and a bit of the history. I approached the Lake Mills City Council in 2016 with a request for a senior gathering space as neighboring communities have. An Ad Hoc Committee was formed to explore the possibility of a Multi-Use Facility. A space needs assessment/programming and design for Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) was completed and submitted to the City Council for consideration and implementation along with a Multi-Use Facility document prepared by Strand Associates. The RLAC location was designated as a central location in limited land availability.