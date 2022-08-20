I thought it might be a good idea to touch base with everyone for an update on what is both happening with our Club 55 Senior Center and a bit of the history. I approached the Lake Mills City Council in 2016 with a request for a senior gathering space as neighboring communities have. An Ad Hoc Committee was formed to explore the possibility of a Multi-Use Facility. A space needs assessment/programming and design for Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) was completed and submitted to the City Council for consideration and implementation along with a Multi-Use Facility document prepared by Strand Associates. The RLAC location was designated as a central location in limited land availability.
After exploring many possibilities, the First Congregational UCC Church offered space in the lower level of their church which was also handicap accessible. We opened our doors as a senior center there on November 10, 2016. It was a start accomplished with a grant from the Lake Mills Area Community Foundation, and generous contributions from our community at the Market Round-Up, as well as individual donations.
On February 20, 2018, after many Ad Hoc meetings, the Multi-Use Facility was discussed at a lake Mills City Work Session in City Chambers. Our hope was and still is to provide our community with a facility for todays and future needs. The blueprint for acquiring the building and renovation was ready to submit for referendum, however we did not want to interfere with a proposal for a badly needed new elementary school, so we were again on hold.
After an offer from Lake Mills Area School District (LMASD) Administrator Pam Streich and Ben Dayton, head of the Recreation Department we agreed to come under the umbrella of the school district which would provide sustainability for the future.
Fast forward to February 2020, after having a gathering space in the lower level of the Congregational Church for 3 years, Club 55 Senior Center moved to a room at RLAC which had been updated with a collaborative grant. RLAC had been renovated with a loan through the efforts of the city to maintain the integrity of the building.
With that brief outline I come back to the need for not just a senior center but a community building where residents look for wellness activities, socialization, and a place for family.
It is impossible to not see the foresight we had as a committee.