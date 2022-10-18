School building referendum
When you are in the voting booth on Tuesday, November 8, deciding on the school referendum, please think about this.
The elementary school is currently being described as over capacity because the definition of over capacity has been changed. If you use the definition that was in place at the time the school was built just 10 years ago, it is not over capacity.
The second question on the referendum gives the school district the authority to increase the school budget by approximately a million dollars each year. They do not need to go to referendum to increase the budget by approximately a million dollars each year. Property taxes will go up every year. This would be a guaranteed increase without your vote each year. Make an informed decision when you vote.
-Patrick and
Mary Doyle, Lake Mills
School district referendum
As a retired teacher I want to add my slant on the topic of Referendum 2022. I taught in an elementary school that was under construction during my first year of teaching. My first classroom was a portable trailer in the parking lot with no running water for first graders that had to hurry to the main building to use the bathroom. We felt removed from the rest of the kids and were overjoyed when we were able to move into the building midway through the year. Our next room was what had been the art room, which we then shared with parts of the library, the bathroom was closer, but it certainly was not a ‘regular’ classroom We moved one more time that year as the work on the school progressed. It is a memorable career start for me, and I compare it to the following years that were able to focus more on curriculum and routine.
Lake Mills has benefitted from great leadership and planning with our schools and government which has enabled us to keep the small-town charm while growing with time. Growth is inevitable with our location between Madison and Milwaukee and brings families who want their children to have a school experience that readies them for being a contributing community member. Of course, new schools cost money, what doesn’t? I am thankful that throughout the years we have had leadership that made education a priority. Each generation makes decisions that impact the next, I want to be part of the community that looks back with pride that can feel they helped provide schools that matched the needs of our wonderful Norman Rockwell city. It is easy to read about over-crowded classrooms but unless you taught in one you don’t truly understand the benefits of being able to reach each student. I refer to Rockwell paintings as he had the ability to depict artistically a scene which made you feel that you were a part of the peacefulness and security that all was right in your world. I want the generations to come to still gather in Commons Park for a City Band concert and soak in the feeling that we have done everything we could to maintain and promote great education with buildings that reflect us.
My vote is YES and YES to continue supporting our schools.
-Carol Burrows, Lake Mills
Barnes endorsement
Our nation is at a crossroads. Voters have the choice this fall to continue the values of greed and disrespect shown by Ron Johnson, a senator who questions the value of Social Security and Medicare while approving huge tax cuts for the wealthy and helping to send jobs out of state. Or we can elect Mandela Barnes, a person of great caring who will fight for regular working people to have a living wage, affordable child care, and clean air and water. Mandela Barnes will join the Senate Democrats to protect our freedoms—to have a family on our own terms, live safely, and retire with dignity. Working people deserve a voice. It’s time to let Ron Johnson retire. Elect Mandela Barnes to the U.S Senate on November 8th.
-Leslie DeMuth, Lake Mills
Barnes endorsement
Once again the Wisconsin Senate election is made toxic by dishonest negative attack ads financed by big-money flooding the airwaves and mailboxes. This time the target is Mandela Barnes. Since Ron Johnson’s record as America’s second least popular Senator is indefensible, his re-election campaign stoops to fear-mongering and racist stereotypes, lying about Mandela’s record and labeling him “different” and “dangerous.” Some of the printed attack ads even darkened the color of Mandela’s skin. (Just in case you didn’t notice, he’s Black!)
Mandela Barnes is a good person raised by hard-working parents in the great City of Milwaukee and has served well as Lieutenant Governor. You can read about his smart policy positions at mandelabarnes.com. I am grateful that such a decent person is willing to run for and serve in office in this poisonous political environment. He does not deserve the vile personal attacks from the Republican Party.
The only way to push back on big-money attack ads is to vote in big numbers. Let’s restore some decency to politics and show that appealing to fear and stereotypes doesn’t work. And remember, not voting is a vote for the status quo.
-Lynn Armentrout, Lake Mills
November electionWhy and how you must vote November 8th
Will you vote on November 8th? All the TV ads, positive and negative, ignore the most significant issue facing America in this midterm election. It is the reason you must vote and vote for Democrats.
The most significant issue in this election is the threat that Americans will lose the right to have their votes counted in a free and fair election.
This threat to American democracy arose because many Republican leaders and voters polled still deny the validity of the 2020 national election. They accept the “big lie” (that the election was stolen) and excuse the violent attempt to overthrow our freely elected government on January 6th. Republican candidates across the nation have openly signaled a strategy to decertify the 2024 election if a Democrat is elected President. Gerrymandered voting districts and stacked supreme courts in swing states like Wisconsin may provide the veto-proof majorities needed to flip the election.
So now we are on a path to losing our 250 year old “experiment in democracy” to a minority-led authoritarian coup. Patriotism demands that voters of all stripes elect Democrats, regardless of how you’ve voted in the past. Go to MyVote.Wi.gov and make your plan to vote right now.
-James Kerler, Lake Mills
Pro-Life? Pro-Birth.
My friend and his wife have a three-year-old daughter, and just brought their newborn son home from the hospital. They overheard their daughter asking her young brother, “What is heaven like?”
Her logic is that babies come from heaven, and since he had just arrived, her brother might remember heaven. Anyone who has ever held a newborn knows that each new life is indeed a miracle!
However, I taught in the public schools for 40 years, and worked with too many children who did not receive the love and support that each child deserves. (Maslow, 1943).
It seems to me that most people who call themselves pro-life are in reality only pro-birth. Ron Johnson. Once the child is born (even in cases where the health of the mother is threatened), they consider their job complete. Tim Michels.
There are a variety of ways to support children: approve school funding, support educators and after-school programs, Big Brother-Big Sister, and fostering or adoption.
Tony Evers has supported schools for many years. Unemployment is at historic lows and our state has the largest budget surplus ever. Vote Tony and Mandela on November 8.
-Jim Marousis, Fort Atkinson
November election
I am voting for Democrats and here are some reasons why! Covid 19 and the ensuing pandemic are real and 1 million Americans lost their lives because of it, despite views from Trumpian Republicans that it was nothing to worry about. Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square, yet way too many Republicans refuse to accept this reality. January 6 th , 2021 was a premeditated, violent insurrection attempt at our nation’s capital, organized by Trump and his wannabees, aimed at overthrowing an election, while putting at grave risk our form of representative government. Gerrymandering is destroying the competitiveness of our state & national elections with Republicans and conservative courts complicit in continuing this corrupt practice. Major campaign finance reform is urgently needed if we want fact based advertising, serious limits on spending & contributions and transparency in what is being said, but this change won’t happen if Republicans prevail. The principles of “rule of law” and representative democracy are what make us unique as a nation yet many Republicans have a low regard for these ingredients of a healthy society, making it difficult to consider them as candidates for office. I have confidence in our form of government holding liberals accountable over time but authoritarian leaders and politicians typically remove the safeguards of democracy for their selfish motives and thirst for power, making them the far less attractive option. Too many current Trumpian Republicans fit this description, so the safe choice is to elect Democrats on November 8th.
-Ken Berg, Watertown
33rd Assembly District race
I had been looking very forward to the debate scheduled between Don Vruwink and Scott Johnson. I really wanted to hear what each of the candidates would do to represent me and the people of the 33rd district if elected. I want to be able to make an informed choice come election day.
The League of Women Voters, a bipartisan group, had scheduled such a debate. Scott Johnson canceled—there was no debate—and it hasn’t been rescheduled.
With that, I ask, “Mr. Johnson, what are you afraid of? How can you represent the 33rd if you don’t know us? What is your agenda? Why can’t you share your views on political topics with the people you want to represent? Is it that you don’t know how to debate? If that is the case, how can you reach across the aisle to represent people of the 33rd district? I really wanted to hear your views.”
I’ve had several occasions to meet Don Vruwink. The first time, he appeared at my door, telling me what he wanted to do to represent me. He shared his background and his record. I shared some concerns of my own … and you know what? He listened! He really listened. As a result, I believe he is the best candidate for your vote on November 8, 2022.
Don emphasizes that he will work across the aisle. He’ll reach out to other representatives, regardless of political party, to try and do what’s best for the 33rd district as well as all Wisconsin. I like that in a candidate.
I’m tired of partisan politics. It doesn’t do any American any good. I’m not happy with every law passed or decision enacted, but I’m glad when both sides work together for the good of ALL, not just a few. When we find a candidate willing to do just that, work for the GOOD of all, I say that person deserves our vote. I’ll be voting for Don Vruwink in November. I’m asking you to join me. Vote for Don Vruwink!
-Heidi Goehring, Fort Atkinson