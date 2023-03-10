Thanking public school employees
Good schools take on the tall task of building, empowering, and defending the dreams of our community’s youth.
They build dreams by helping children develop the skills, habits, virtues, and discipline needed to take on this world.
They empower dreams by exposing children to new topics, ideas, perspectives, and experiences. They surround children with a positive environment where they are encouraged to take incremental risks, shrink their fears, and build a healthy identity that allows them to grow with resilience, courage, and empathy.
They defend our children’s dreams by remembering their names, showing excitement when they walk through the doors, expecting kindness from everyone in the building, and providing the structures that refuse to let our students settle for low expectations.
Are public schools perfect? No. It’s an impossible task. Our elementary school in Lake Mills serves over 600 students on a limited budget. Perfect isn’t the goal. At the core of a good school is a sense that every child is seen, heard, and valuable — not because they achieve but because they exist. When our schools are successful at building, empowering, and defending the dreams of our children-our communities thrive. That’s the goal.
Folks, we have some really good schools, talented teachers/staff, and generous volunteers in this area. In honor of public schools week (February 27 — March 3), I want to share my gratitude for them. Without our educators, their time, and their gifts- our community wouldn’t be the connected, values-oriented place it is. These wonderful people help keep hope alive and bind us together and how we treat them, our parents-and most importantly- our children is a revelation of the health of who we are as a people.
I know that I don’t take enough time to say “thank you” to all the people that make our public schools work. If you are at all like me, I encourage each of you to take some time -in some form or fashion- to share your gratitude for your public schools.
Ryan Grady
Lake Mills
Protasiewicz endorsement
We all want the freedom to care for our families and thrive in safe communities. But profoundly undemocratic voting maps, backed by a narrowly conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court, have allowed unresponsive legislators to remain safe in their gerrymandered seats. They continue to turn their backs on the will of the people who overwhelmingly favor gun safety reforms, voting rights, expanded affordable health care, reproductive freedoms, and investments in local schools. These politicians ignore us because they can.
This spring the voters have the opportunity to elect a Supreme Court justice who values democracy and will uphold the rule of law. Vote for Judge Janet Protasiewicz on April 4th and help protect the rights of all Wisconsinites.
Leslie DeMuth
Lake Mills
Protasiewicz endorsement
The votes have been counted in the Wisconsin Supreme Court primary election and Judge Janet Protasiewicz garnered 49% of the vote heading into the April 4 election to choose a new justice for the court.
Judge Protasiewicz favors fairly drawn maps over gerrymandered districts. State Republicans have controlled our political maps since 2010, drawing district boundaries to give themselves an advantage in elections. For example, in the 2020 elections, Governor Evers, a Democrat, won with 51% of the votes statewide and yet Republicans control 65 % of the current State Assembly seats.
With gerrymandered districts, Republican candidates do not have to earn your vote. Examples of this are candidates declining to debate their opponents, our state legislature’s 8 months of inaction during the pandemic, and Assembly Republicans “gaveling in and gaveling out” to avoid acting on issues like school funding when called on by Governor Evers.
Iowa has had Fair Maps for 40 years and still elect a majority of Republican candidates.
Insist Wisconsin Republicans earn your votes by convincing you that they have ideas that will improve your life. Vote for Protasjewicz on April 4.
Jim Marousis
Fort Atkinson