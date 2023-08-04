LAKE MILLS — Patrick Puttkamer went to work on Tuesday morning at his new business, but he was dressed more like he was going to the beach with a fishing cap, sunglasses and a shirt dotted with pink flamingos.

Previously a carpenter, the entrepreneur says the arcade-bar combination, which is his first business, entails long hours — often from 10 a.m. until 3 a.m. — but he’s less sore and more social than when he helped to build houses.

  