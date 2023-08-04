Patrick Puttkamer at work on Tuesday morning at his new business. TOP: The barcade, located at 201 N. Main St., hosts a range of video games including pinball, skee ball, Golden Tee Golf, darts, arcade classics — which includes 60 classic arcade games in one gaming unit — and more.
The owner is working to set up an outdoor patio space behind the barcade so live music can be played in addition to other forms of entertainment outside. That’s all parallel to the want for more arcade games – as many as the building can accommodate.
Puttkamer says he sees a wide demographic of customers depending on the time. Older adults often visit during the day, seeking games that once captivated their attention at the arcades of yester-year, which appear to have largely gone by the wayside. A cassette player/ radio played music atop a table with spacey designs, possibly evoking some of those memories from the 1980s.
LAKE MILLS — Patrick Puttkamer went to work on Tuesday morning at his new business, but he was dressed more like he was going to the beach with a fishing cap, sunglasses and a shirt dotted with pink flamingos.
Previously a carpenter, the entrepreneur says the arcade-bar combination, which is his first business, entails long hours — often from 10 a.m. until 3 a.m. — but he’s less sore and more social than when he helped to build houses.