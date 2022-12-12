The Lake Mills City Council is inviting residents to share their opinions on food service options at Sandy Beach at its next meeting, Dec. 20.
The council in the past month closed a public survey on the topic, which garnered over 800 responses, City Manager Drake Daily wrote in an email to the Leader. The survey had been made open to the public after an initial random sampling of the community.
“While the survey data is being analyzed, the City is seeking to receive more feedback by providing an additional forum to solicit public opinion,” Daily wrote. “If you were unable to complete the survey or would like to share your thoughts at the meeting, please plan to attend.”
Plans to improve the lakeside park have been underway since 2017, when the city commissioned a Sandy Beach redevelopment report. Since that time, a new boat launch has been installed and the old Sand Bar restaurant was torn down over structural and health code concerns.
The council has long promised that food service would continue at the beach, and the survey and public comments will help guide decision making in that regard.
Questions in the survey asked residents to rank their preferences for options such as concession stands, food trucks, a small-scale restaurant or a casual restaurant.
The council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Lake Mills municipal building, 200 Water St. No action related to Sandy Beach will be taken at the meeting, Daily wrote.