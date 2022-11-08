Lake Mills Proposed School Site

Residents in the Lake Mills Area School District voted down proposals to build a new intermediate school for the district. Graphic courtesy of Lake Mills Area School District

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

Voters in the Lake Mills Area School District shot down two referendum questions that would have allowed the district to construct and operate a new intermediate school, relieving an overcrowded elementary school in the growing district.

The first referendum question, rejected with 55.7% voting no and 41.2% voting yes, would have approved the school district to borrow $44 million dollars to construct the new school, intended to serve grades 3-5.

