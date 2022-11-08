Voters in the Lake Mills Area School District shot down two referendum questions that would have allowed the district to construct and operate a new intermediate school, relieving an overcrowded elementary school in the growing district.
The first referendum question, rejected with 55.7% voting no and 41.2% voting yes, would have approved the school district to borrow $44 million dollars to construct the new school, intended to serve grades 3-5.
With seven precincts reporting, 2,987 people voted against the first question, with 2,213 people voting for it.
The second question, rejected with 54% in opposition and 42.9% approving, would have authorized the district to collect an additional $950,000 in property taxes annually to cover operations for the new school.
The second question had 2,894 votes against and 2,301 votes for.
With the defeat of the questions, school district residents have declined an increase to their annual property taxes of about $93 per $100,000 of home value. About 27% of that increase would have been to pay off the borrowing for school construction and would have phased out after approximately 20 years. The rest of the increase, about $68 per $100,000 of home value per year, would have remained to fund school operations.
The Lake Mills Area School District already owns the land for the new school, located off of State Highway 89 and Unzhaven Road. Officials had hoped to begin construction by December of 2023 after a year-long planning process.
District officials have long said that the current elementary school is becoming overcrowded as the district grows. Half of the district’s 4K program is currently using the United Methodist Church as overflow space, while the district’s Head Start program is housed in the Rock Lake Activity Center.
If the referendums had been approved, both of those programs would have moved into the Lake Mills Elementary School as grades 3-5 moved to the new intermediate school.