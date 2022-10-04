A developer’s vision  to expand the Rock Creek apartment complex in northeastern Lake Mills has been denied after the city council rejected a necessary rezoning for the property on E Brewster Dr.

At its Sept. 20 meeting, the city council unanimously denied developer Northern Management’s request to rezone a vacant parcel to the south of the Rock Creek development. Northern Management had sought to change its zoning from single-family to multi-family residential, allowing plans for 10 new multi-unit buildings in the complex to move forward.

Tags