The Rock Creek Apartment complex, located on E Brewster Dr, was required by the city to complete about $2 million worth of public improvements, including water main, sanitary sewer, electric and stormwater renovations. With the completion of the updates, the city reacquired ownership of the sanitary sewer and water mains from the apartment developers.
Rock Creek Apartments, located on the northeast side of Lake Mills, completed a series of city-required public infrastructure improvements over the last year.
Now, the apartment developer, Northern Management, is proposing to rezone a 15-acre parcel of land to the southeast of the existing complex to add an additional 10 buildings. Northern Management proposed the rezone at the Aug. 16 city council meeting.
At the city’s July 26 plan commission meeting, several residents living in single-family homes near the proposed development said they wouldn’t like to see the rezoning proposal approved for a myriad of reasons, including privacy concerns, changes to the view and potential water quality issues.
“I don’t want apartments looking into my backyard,” one resident said at the commission meeting. “With the ordinance that the Town of Aztalan has, the tallest fence I’m able to build is 12 feet. And that height still allows a two-story apartment to see over that fence and into my land or my home.”
After hearing from the neighboring residents and discussing the issue, the plan commission voted unanimously against recommending the zoning change to the city council.
The city council held its first reading of the ordinance at the Aug. 16 meeting, with the second and third readings expected to be held at the two September meetings. The council is also expected to vote on the proposal at the Sept. 20 meeting.
Northern Management received a list of items to be completed or corrected in the apartment complex on Oct. 13, 2021 from the city and its engineering consultant, Strand Associates, Inc.
About $2 million worth of public improvements, including water main, sanitary sewer, electric and stormwater updates, were completed by Northern Management as of July 19, 2022.
“It’s a lot of underground work, utilities generally,” city attorney Daniel Drescher said in a call with the Leader. “What we do at the start of such a project is require a financial guarantee for the cost of these improvements to guarantee that the developer builds those improvements to city specifications.”
With completion, the city, which held a $1.35 million letter of credit from Northern Management, reduced the total to $203,100. This amount will be maintained until the end of a one-year warranty period, which is required by the city. If no repairs are needed at that point, the remaining total will be returned to Northern Management.
“All public infrastructure that is accepted has to then go through a one-year warranty period,” Drescher said. “What we’re really looking for there is a freeze-thaw cycle in winter in Wisconsin to make sure that the grades remain the same and the improvements work as intended.”
Drescher said the city doesn’t typically hold escrowed funds, as those funds usually go through a third party such as a bank. The city accepts financial guarantees in a variety of ways, with the most popular and most dependable from the city’s perspective being a letter of credit.
In addition to the letter of credit reduction, the ownership of the sanitary sewer and water mains was transferred from Northern Management to the city.
Northern Management proposed to rezone the 15-acre parcel from single-family residential to multifamily residential. The rezone concept would include 14 units in each building for a total of 140 apartment units, as well as garage and surface parking, according to meeting materials.