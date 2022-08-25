Rock Creek Apartments
The Rock Creek Apartment complex, located on E Brewster Dr, was required by the city to complete about $2 million worth of public improvements, including water main, sanitary sewer, electric and stormwater renovations. With the completion of the updates, the city reacquired ownership of the sanitary sewer and water mains from the apartment developers.

 Harrison Freuck

Rock Creek Apartments, located on the northeast side of Lake Mills, completed a series of city-required public infrastructure improvements over the last year.

Now, the apartment developer, Northern Management, is proposing to rezone a 15-acre parcel of land to the southeast of the existing complex to add an additional 10 buildings. Northern Management proposed the rezone at the Aug. 16 city council meeting.

