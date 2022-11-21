Residents who were not randomly selected to take a survey on possible food service at Lake Mills’ Sandy Beach can now take the survey online at the city’s website.
The survey will be available until Thursday, Dec. 1, or until an additional 546 responses are recorded, City Manager Drake Daily said. It can be found at ci.lake-mills.wi.us.
The City Council voted at its Nov. 15 meeting to post the survey for the public, making it available to residents who had not been not selected in an initial random sampling of the community. The decision followed concerns from community members that their input would not be heard on the matter.
Council members urged anyone who has already taken the survey through the random sampling not to take it again.
Lake Mills contracted in August with the UW-River Falls Survey Research Center to design and distribute the survey. The SRC purchased, from a broker, a list of email addresses for residents of the City of Lake Mills and the Towns of Lake Mills, Aztalan and Milford, then sent the survey to a random sample of that list.
“The survey would be exactly the same,” Daily said. “Responses and data would be analyzed separately from the randomized sample, which would offer the city some ability to compare the results and see if there was any significant difference.”
The survey includes questions about how often residents have visited Sandy Beach and used its food service in the past. It also asks residents to rank their preferences for options such as concession stands, food trucks, a small-scale restaurant or a casual restaurant.
The initial survey received 325 responses. The city had contracted for the SRC to process results from 371 responses, and to pay an additional $2 for each response after that. The limit of 546 responses to the publicly available survey represents a maximum of $1,000 in extra city spending.
Daily said he hoped to share the survey results with the council at its next meeting on Dec. 6.