Lake Mills senior AJ Bender draws contact during the first half against Deerfield at the Slam at the Dam tournament in Beaver Dam on Saturday. Bender led all scorers with 33 points to lead Lake Mills to a 66-56 victory.
Lake Mills senior guard Liam Carrigan gets to the basket during first half action against Deerfield on Saturday at the Slam at the Dam tournament in Beaver Dam on Saturday. Carrigan scored six points for the L-Cats in their 66-56 victory.
BEAVER DAM -- Sophomore guard AJ Bender poured in a career-high 33 points, propelling Lake Mills' boys basketball team past Deerfield 66-56 at Saturday's Slam at the Dam tournament hosted by Beaver Dam High School.
Bender scored 21 points after halftime as the L-Cats (1-0) extended their five-point lead at the break. Freshman guard Ty Schaefer added nine points for Lake Mills, which withstood 30 points by Deerfield senior guard Cal Fisher.
"We defended pretty well and AJ was very good for us, which is our identity here," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "We want to defend well and play around AJ.
"Deerfield was pressuring pretty hard. AJ got into the teeth of their defense and scored or got to the free throw line. He shot 14 free throws (and made 12), which was a big factor.
"We're playing a lot of new guys. I thought we did a great job passing the ball and moving it. We're going to have a lot more offensive threats than last year."