Lake Mills’ football team welcomes Horicon/Hustisford to town for Senior Night and Parents Night on Friday at 7 p.m. for a Capitol Conference game.
The L-Cats (6-2, 5-1 Capitol) can clinch a share of the Capitol title with a victory and would win the league outright if Columbus loses to Lakeside Lutheran.
Lake Mills, which won the league title for the first time since 1988 in 2019 the last time a full conference slate was played, is playing its best football down the stretch, and finding ways to win, pushing its unbeaten streak to five with a come-from-behind 27-20 decision against Lodi last week. The team has trailed in the fourth quarter or overtime in five of its league games but has a 4-1 record in those outings.
"Defensively the key will be playing all four quarters," Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. "We have a pretty good football team if we play for four quarters. The last couple games we have been playing for two. We've been able to get it done at the end, but we have to play for four quarters from here forward.
"The defense has been rock solid, but we give up 2-4 explosive plays and that can't happen. Offensively, we are looking for quarterback Caden Belling to be a manager of the game. We want to establish the run game at the line of scrimmage."
Husticon (0-8, 0-6) has been outscored 215-33 this season while the L-Cats have a 113-112 edge in point differential this season.
"Give credit to their coaching staff over there," Huber said. "Shannon (Mueller) has them ready to go every week. On film they are playing around. They are a little undersized, but they don't show quit. They don't quit on reps no matter if they are up or down. We have seen three, four and five man fronts on defense. The Horicon/Hustisford offense has also shown to be very multi dimensional."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN at COLUMBUS
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team closes the regular season at conference-co-leading Columbus on Friday at 7 p.m. at Fireman’s Park.
The Warriors (4-4, 4-2 Capitol) have won back-to-back games while the Cardinals (7-1, 5-1) are unbeaten this season aside from a week four forfeit loss to Walworth Big Foot.
Columbus tailback Colton Brunell has 1,127 rushing yards on 141 attempts, averaging eight yards per tote along with 18 touchdowns. Andrew Pfeffer also averages eight yards per try, amassing 576 ground yards and nine scores on 72 carries.
“They run it a lot, primarily between the tackles,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “Our front six will have to be very physical and very disciplined.
“The keys for us seldom change from opponent to opponent. We have to be able to stop the run, and we have to be able to run the ball effectively.”
Lakeside, which is tied with Lodi for third place in the league, will be facing a 3-4 defense.
“They really fly to the ball,” Bauer said. “Their three-man front and two middle linebackers are very impressive.”
The Warriors are yet certain who will be under center as sophomore quarterback Kooper Mlsna left injured in the first half of last week’s win over Horicon/Hustisford. Jameson Schmidt and Nate Yaroch split reps in Mlsna’s absence.
Division 4 sixth-ranked Columbus, which is tied with Lake Mills atop the standings, can clinch a share of the league crown with a victory.