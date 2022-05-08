Aidyn Messmann produced the go-ahead hit in the fifth inning as Jefferson’s softball team rallied to knock off host Lakeside Lutheran 9-6 in a nonconference game on Friday, May 6.
The Eagles came to the dish in the fifth down 6-3. Aeryn Messmann drew a leadoff walk before Julia Ball and Abby Helmink bunted and reached on errors in the infield to load the bases. Sophomore Lily Fairfield, who was 3-for-4, tripled to deep right with two outs, clearing the bases to tie the game up at 6. Aidyn Messmann, who was 3-for-5, came up next and lined a shot to center for a double, plating Fairfield, for the go-ahead run.
The Eagles (15-1) added two runs on separate errors in the seventh en route to their 12th straight win.
Jefferson reliever Breleigh Mengel pitched four innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts to earn the decision.
The Warriors sixth inning came to a close on a 5-3 double play as Mengel retired the last four hitters she faced to end it. Mengel entered in the fourth with no outs and a runner on third and worked a 1-2-3 frame to keep the Lakeside lead at three.
Fairfield doubled with two outs in the third and scored on a base knock up the middle by Aidyn Messmann to make it 1-1. Hildie Dempsey, who was 2-for-4, added a run-scoring single later in the frame.
Lakeside leadoff hitter Jenna Shadoski walked in the third and scored on an error to make it 2-all. Kendall Lemke followed with an RBI single and scored on a wild pitch to extend the margin to 4-2.
Abby Helmink doubled and scored on a grounder by Savannah Serdynski in the Jefferson fourth.
The Warriors’ Nora Statz plated a pair with a no-out double to left in the bottom of the fourth, upping the lead to 6-3.
Dempsey got the start for the Eagles, allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts over three innings.
Lakeside (9-5) starter Grace Cook worked all seven innings, surrendering nine runs (three earned) on 11 hits with three strikeouts, seven walks. Shadoski scored three times and had two hits while Lemke also registered a two-hit game.
JEFFERSON 9,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6
Jefferson 002 140 2 — 9 11 4
Lakeside 103 200 0 — 6 7 6
Leading hitters — J: Fairfield 3x4 (2B, 3B), Ai. Messmann 3x5 (2B), Dempsey 2x4, Helmink (2B); LL: Shadoski 2x2, Lemke 2x4, Statz (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Dempsey 3-6-6-2-4-2, Mengel W; 4-1-0-0-3-1; LL: Cook L; 7-11-9-3-3-7.
SATURDAY’S RESULT
Greta Pingel scored the walk-off run on a wild pitch in the 12th inning as Lakeside Lutheran’s softball team dispatched Wisconsin Lutheran 3-2 in a nonconference game at LLHS on Saturday, May 7.
Pingel doubled on a line shot to left on the first pitch she faced for the team’s first extra-base hit of the game and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jenna Shadoski. After a Warriors strikeout and with Nora Statz facing a 2-0 count, Wisco starter Sydney Vitangcol’s 176th pitch of the game was errant, allowing Pingel to hustle down the third base line and score to make it a final.
Lakeside starter Kieghtan Rank struck out 10 and walked none, working all 12 innings while allowing two earned runs to pick up the victory. Rank, who threw 114 of her 155 pitches for strikes, worked a 1-2-3 top of the 12th.
“Kieghtan threw a whale of a game in the circle,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. “She battled hard to get the win and our defense behind her was great all day.”
Wisco’s Chloe Koschnitzke had a run-scoring double with one out in the 11th to make it 2-1. With runners on second and third, Rank retired Katie Mayer on a ground ball and got Tabitha Fromm to fly out to end the inning without any more damage done.
Statz, who was 3-for-5, opened the bottom of the 11th with a single on a fly ball to left, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jordan Genz and scored the tying run on a two-out single by Alyssa Reinke for the Warriors (10-5).
Reyna Rupnow’s two-out single gave Lakeside a 1-0 lead in the second. Wisco answered in the third with a run-scoring double off the bat off Vitangcol.
Vitangcol struck out 20 and walked four in 11 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on nine hits in the loss.
“What a phenomenal memory for both teams,” Doering said. “A 12-inning win is always going to be a great way to finish. Credit Wisco. They played well and Vitangcol did a great job keeping us off balance.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3,
WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 2 (12)
Wisco 001 000 000 010 — 2 10 0
Lakeside 010 000 000 011 — 3 9 0
Leading hitters — WL: Schroeder 2x5, Vitangcol 2x5 (2B), Koschnitzke 3x5 (2 2B), Buch 2x5; LL: Statz 3x5, Pingel (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WL: Vitangcol L; 11.2-9-3-3-20-4; LL: Rank W; 12-10-2-2-10-0.