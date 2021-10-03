WATERTOWN — The stakes were high with one side guaranteed bragging rights and an inside track to the postseason.
The other side, meanwhile, would face an uphill climb to become postseason eligible.
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team engineered two long scoring drives in the first half and had two takeaways in the second half, holding off Luther Prep 14-7 in a Capitol Conference game at Umnus Field on Friday.
“Very happy for the kids,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “The harder you have to work for them, the better the celebration is when you win them. We’ve had some heartbreaking losses. Tonight, it went our way. Kids were very excited about it.”
The Warriors (3-4, 3-2 Capitol) knock off their WELS rival for the second consecutive year.
“A bunch of our games have come out close, I’m glad we could finally put one away,” Lakeside senior running back and linebacker Spencer Sturgill said. “It’s an amazing feeling. It’s a lengthy rivalry. It’s nice to put away the win against these guys especially since we know some of them and they are our friends. I’m glad it was a clean game.”
Lakeside, which has lost just once to Luther Prep since 2009, needs one more victory to be playoff eligible and sits a game back of first place in the league. Columbus, Lodi and Lake Mills are all 4-1 with two games left.
The Warriors, who played their fifth straight outing decided by seven points or fewer, marched 77 yards on six plays over 2 minutes, 28 seconds to strike on the game’s opening series. Sophomore quarterback Kooper Mlsna, who had 26 carries for 119 yards, had rushes of 13 and 10 yards followed by chain-moving scampers by sophomore running back Caden Bou and junior running back Nate Yaroch, who had 15 totes for 71 yards. Sturill then found paydirt on a 29-yard burst.
“That play was a counter option,” Bauer said. “The QB opens in one direction and the running back when he gets it cuts the other and a guard pulls.”
Luther Prep (4-3, 2-3) punted after four plays. The Phoenix defense, which surrendered 261 rushing yards on 50 attempts, got a stop on the next series, aided by a fumble on the snap that led to a loss of 10 yards.
The Phoenix, who need wins each of the next two weeks to become playoff eligible, put together a drive deep into Warrior territory. Senior running back Isaac Schumann, who was playing for the first time since the season opener, had a 25-yard that put it near the plus 30-yard line. Two incompletions on deep passes by senior quarterback Marcus Fitzsimmons, who was 18-for-27 for 175 yards, resulted in a turnover on downs at the Warrior 20-yard line.
There, Lakeside got the wheels turning for the drive of the game. Mlsna converted a fourth-and-1 from the team’s 30-yard line and then took a pass scramble 32 yards into Phoenix territory.
After overcoming a false start penalty, Yaroch capped an 80-yard drive over 13 plays (all runs) with a six-yard score up the middle that made it 14-0 with 2:28 left before halftime.
“Mlsna was doing a good job running the football on that drive,” Bauer said. “It wasn’t anything fancy.”
The tide started to turn in the second period as the Phoenix turned to the air to move the chains and open up the run game.
LPS senior running back Josiah Moore gained 20 yards on the first play from scrimmage after halftime. Five plays later and faced with third down and long after a hands to the face penalty, Fitzsimmons rolled out of the pocket, threw across his body and was interception by junior linebacker Trey Lauber.
Lakeside, starting at its own 38, held the ball for six minutes but turned it over on downs after a long pass from Mlsna fell incomplete.
On the eighth play of the ensuing drive, which started at the LPS 31-yard line, Fitzsimmons found Schumann on a beautifully thrown deep ball for a 39-yard score on third and long early in the fourth to make it 14-7.
Lakeside moved it into Phoenix territory on the next drive, thanks in part to a fourth-down conversion by Mlsna and first-down rush by Sturgill. The Warriors elected to punt on fourth and eight from the plus 38-yard line and sophomore Karsten Grundahl pinned the Phoenix at their own two-yard line after senior Tyler Marty slid to down the ball before it went into the end zone with 6:44 left in the game.
Luther Prep was in business after catches of 10, 12 and 16 yards by senior wide receiver Thomas Koelpin. On the next play, a holding call put the home team behind the chains before junior defensive lineman Ben Buxa recorded the second of his two sacks, forcing a punt.
With 2:39 remaining, the Warriors ran it three times but gained just four yards and the Phoenix used their full plethora of their timeouts to preserve the clock. A high snap led to a poor punt by Grundahl, giving Luther Prep possession at its own 44-yard line with 2:11 to play.
Six plays later, Lauber sealed things with an interception in the end zone with 25 seconds remaining on a deep ball. Lauber played the high-arching pass like a centerfielder, sprinting over to secure a slightly overthrown pass.
“That was crazy,” said Sturgill, who had five rushes for 51 yards and a team-leading 7.5 tackles. “I was so happy. I was right next to (Lauber) on that play. I was so glad he got that. I was worried about it initially, but when he put that away I was pretty confident.”
Moore had just nine carries for 44 yards.
“Spilling it to the edge and filling alleys were keys to keeping him contained,” Sturgill said.
Luther Prep totaled 65 rushing yards on 23 attempts.
“They run inside and outside,” Bauer said. “I thought our defensive front did a good job on (Moore). They hurt us on the underneath passing game. Short and intermediate routes were key on their scoring drive and later too. They had lengthy drives and even though they didn’t get any points out of it, a lot of the yards came from the passing game.”
The Warriors played their first turnover-free game of the season but did have a few pre-snap penalties that were a result of crowd noise.
With Luther Prep slated to join the Metro Classic Conference next fall, it could be a some time before the rivalry is renewed.
Lakeside hosts Horicon/Hustisford for homecoming this Friday.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 14,
LUTHER PREP 7
Lakeside 7 7 0 0 — 14
Luther Prep 0 0 0 7 — 7
Scoring plays
LL – Sturgill 30 run (Grundahl kick)
LL – Yaroch 6 run (Grundahl kick)
LP – Schumann 39 pass from Fitzsimmons (Pederson kick)
Team statistics
Total offense: LL 270, LP 240; Rushing attempts-yards: LL 50-261, LP 23-65; Penalties-yards: LL 5-35, LP 4-35; Fumbles-lost: LL 1-0, LP 1-0; Interceptions thrown: LL 0, LP 2; First downs: LL 18, LP 15.