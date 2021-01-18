POYNETTE — Three days after snapping a six-game conference losing streak, Poynette earned another victory.
Senior forward Megan Reddeman scored a game-high 12 points and senior guard Jessica Bruchs added 10 for the Pumas in a 50-46 Capitol North victory over the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team on Friday.
Junior forward Lily Schuetz had 11 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and senior guard Mia Murray finished with 10 points for Lakeside, which won the previous meeting 51-22 in December.
“Give Poynette credit, they were a different team,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball Andy Asmus said. “Their team really came on strong in the last week. They didn’t have the same mentality they did in the first game, they played hard and were effective from the 3-point line.”
Poynette defeated Lodi 79-78 on the road on Tuesday to end a league slide that dated back to last season.
Murray hit a 3-pointer with a minute left that cut the Puma lead to five points. A basket by sophomore guard Jenna Shadoski, who had four points and 10 boards, made it 49-46 with 30 seconds remaining.
Lakeside (6-8, 2-3 Capitol North) had a wide-open corner 3 that rimmed out with 11 seconds remaining that would have tied it. Poynette (2-5, 2-3) then hit a free throw to all but seal it.
“Poynette did a nice job shooting from the three-point line and every time we’d get it down to one or get a lead, they’d hit a 3,” Asmus said. “In terms of high school basketball, it was exciting to watch. Typical Lakeside basketball game as our girls played hard and with great effort.”
Poynette went 16 of 20 at the free throw line while Lakeside was 12 of 20.
The Warriors host Luther Prep on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
POYNETTE 50, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 46
Lakeside Lutheran 13 33 — 46
Poynette 17 33 — 50
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Slonaker 1 0-0 2; Schuetz 2 7-8 11; Gnabasik 2 0-2 6; Shadoski 1 2-4 4; Raymond 1 2-3 5; Uecker 1 0-0 3; Stein 1 0-2 2; Liddicoat 1 1-1 3; Murray 4 0-0 10. Totals 14 12-20 46.
POYNETTE — Radewan 3 0-0 8; Reddeman 3 4-4 12; Chadwick 1 6-7 8; Bruchs 3 2-2 10; Steinhorst 2 1-4 7; Wagner 1 3-5 5. Totals 13 16-20 50.
3-point goals: LL 6 (Gnabasik 2, Raymond 1, Uecker 1, Murray 2); P 8 (Radewan 2, Reddeman 2, Bruchs 2, Steinhorst 2). Total fouls: LL 19; P 12. Fouled out: Uecker.
