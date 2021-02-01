Julianna Wagner scored a season-high 20 points, connecting on six 3-pointers, en route to becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer in Friday’s 68-41 Capitol North win over Poynette at LMHS.
“It’s really cool to set the all-time record,” Wagner said. “It shows all the hard work I’ve put it. It paid off.”
Wagner, who is 10 points shy of 1,000 for her career, also set the all-time assists record last season.
“She’s an extremely hard worker and has earned it,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “Excited and happy for her to get that accomplishment. Knowing her, I’m not sure if she’s more excited about the points record or being the all-time leader in assists since she’s so unselfish.”
Wagner, in true point guard form, confirmed it was the assists mark.
“I’m more proud of the assists record,” Wagner said. “That shows that my teammates have been involved. They are making shots and I’m passing it to them. That one means more to me.”
The L-Cats (17-1, 7-0 Capitol North) pulled away in the second stanza, outscoring the Pumas 37-16. Wagner hit four second-half 3s.
“Poynette was soft hedging on balls screens,” Siska said. “Julianna had knocked down two 3-pointers in the first half and they kept leaving her. As a coaching staff we had to get on her about shooting the basketball when she was open. She had the hot hand tonight.”
Senior center Kayla Will added 14 points, her fifth double-digit point output of the season. Will had 10 first-half points.
“Kayla had a good game down in the post tonight,” Siska said. “She was big especially in the first half when shots weren’t falling.”
Senior guard Taylor Roughen finished with 11 points, senior center Vivian Guerrero had 10 and senior guard Ava Wollin tallied eight.
Lake Mills, which is ranked second in the Associated Press Division 2 poll and has won eight straight, led by six at the halftime break.
“We turned them over the first three possessions of the first half but didn’t take advantage,” Siska said. “We missed 10 shots within two feet of the basket and defensively we were just not sound enough. In the second half, shots started going in but that was because our defensive intensity was much better.”
The L-Cats, who hit 11 3-pointers, have now won 15 straight home games.
Senior guard Katelyn Chadwick led Poynette (6-7, 2-5) with 12 points.
LAKE MILLS 68, POYNETTE 41
Poynette 25 16 — 41
Lake Mills 31 37 — 68
POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — Reddeman 2 0-0 5, Walters 1 0-0 3, Chadwick 5 1-2 12, Small 2 3-4 7, Yelk 3 2-4 8, Meister 1 0-0 3, Wagner 0 3-4 3. Totals 14 9-14 41.
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 4 1-4 11, Wagner 7 0-0 20, A. Wollin 3 0-0 8, Fair 1 0-0 3, Guerrero 3 4-9 10, Will 6 2-2 14. Totals 24 9-17 68.
3-point goals: P 4 (Reddeman 1, Walters 1, Chadwick 1, Meister 1); LM 11 (Wagner 6, Roughen 2, A. Wollin 2, Fair 1). Total fouls: P 14; LM 10.
