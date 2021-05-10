MARSHALL — The Lake Mills girls track and field team took home the title at the Dana Waddell Invitational on Friday.
Lake Mills won five events and scored 145 points to beat out runner-up Lakeside Lutheran with 127.5.
Senior Kayla Will won the shot put (37-10 1/2) and discus (103-11). Kenzie Nielsen won the 200 in 29.08 and placed third in the 100 in 14.03. Senior Lauren Winslow won the 400 (1:03.50) and teamed with freshman Ava Vesperman, senior Jade Pitta and freshman Jenna Hosey to win the 3,200 relay in 10:58.90.
Finishing second for the L-Cats were Pitta in the 1,600 in 6:02.52, junior Abigail Toepfer in the long jump (15-11 3/4) and the 1,600 relay team in 4:26.76.
Placing third were Kenzie Nielsen in the 200 (29.08), senior Makena Vesperman in the high jump (4-10) and Ava Vesperman in the 800 (2:40.47).
Lakeside posted four victories. Freshman Paige Krahn won the 3,200 in 13:04.53. Senior Lydia Buxa won the 300 hurdles in 50.84 and placed second in the 100 hurdles (18.00). Senior Evelyn Schauer won the pole vault (7-0). The 400 relay team won in 54.64.
Second place finishers for Lakeside included junior Mya Hemling in the 400 (1:05.08).
Finishing third for the Warriors were sophomore Abigail Minning in the 1,600 (6:06.29), senior Grace Seim in the 100 hurdles (18.16). Senior Stephanie Schafer in the shot put (29-6), sophomore Marissa Duddeck in the long jump (15-1) and the 800 relay team of Madelyn Vanderhoof, Claire Heinrich, Marissa Duddeck and Schauer in 2:01.91.
On the boys side, Lakeside won six events on the day. Junior Kyle Main won the 200 in 23.67 and the 400 in 52.73. Freshman Karsten Grundahl won the 1,600 in 4:58.09. Freshman Cameron Weiland won the 3,200 by nearly a minute in 10:10.22. Senior Christian Schmidt won the 110 high hurdles in 16.56 and took second in the 300 hurdles in 43.06. Senior Seth Veers won the triple jump (39-11 on tiebreaker criterion) and placed third in the 300 hurdles in 45.99.
Freshman Mark Garcia placed second in the 800 in 2:10.70.
Sophomore Ben Buxa was third in the shot put (44-3). Junior Spencer Sturgill took third in the 100 (12.02).
The 800 relay team of Jameson Schmidt, Sturgill, Caleb Andrews and Jay Yahnke took second in 1:36.10. The 3,200 relay team of Garcia, Tyler Gresens, Isiaia Minning and Weiland finished second in 9:02.80.
The 400 relay team of Jonah Heyerholm, Main, Alex Reinke and Spencer Sturgill took third in 46.14. The 1,600 relay team of Aaron Fritz, Schmidt, Ethan Schultz and Reinke finished third in 3:45.02.
Lake Mills finished third in the boys standings with 107 points.
Senior Charlie Cassady, junior Michael Stenbroten, senior Jaxson Retrum and senior Adam Moen won the 400 relay in 44.56.
Finishing second for the L-Cats were junior Dylan Johnson in the long jump (18-8), Stenbroten in the 100 (11.96), Retrum in the triple jump (39-11 on tiebreaker criterion), Moen in the high jump (5-8) and the 1,600 relay team of Sam Wolff, Kyle Popowski, Grant Horkan and Retrum in 3:43.10.
Placing third were Retrum in the 200 (24.26) and the 800 relay team of Carson Lund, J.P. Rguig, Rex Cassidy and Matthew Stenbroten in 1:39.32.
Team scores — boys: Luther Prep 168, Lakeside Lutheran 143.5, Lake Mills 107, Cambridge 78, Deerfield 62, Marshall 62, Columbus 61.5
Team scores — girls: Lake Mills 145, Lakeside Lutheran 127.5, Columbus 126.5, Luther Prep 111, Marshall 57.5, Deerfield 47, Cambridge 35.5
