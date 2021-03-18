Siska wins coach of the year
Lake Mills head girls basketball coach Brandon Siska huddles with senior point guard Julianna Wagner during the WIAA Division 3 state championship game against La Crosse Aquinas at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh in this Feb. 26 file photo. Siska won Associated Press Coach of the Year honors in statewide voting held recently.

 Doug Hornickel

Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska took over a team that had won two games in 2016-17, including none in conference play.

But Siska believed the youthful L-Cats could develop into a special group when he first saw the players in the gym and how hard they worked in practices and the offseason.

Lake Mills made continual progress, including reaching the state tournament for the first time last year, and the L-Cats’ journey was fully realized Feb. 26 at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.

Lake Mills, with 10 seniors on the roster, won the WIAA Division 3 state championship — defeating top-ranked and previously undefeated La Crosse Aquinas 78-67 in the title game.

“You work toward this and form memories for a lifetime,” said Siska, 36, in his fourth season as Lake Mills’ coach. “The biggest thing has been the journey the last four years.”

For his efforts directing the L-Cats (25-2) to their first girls basketball state title after navigating a difficult playoff schedule that included four ranked teams, Siska was named The Associated Press girls basketball coach of the year by a statewide panel of sportswriters.

“I’m just so proud of my kids,” Siska said. “We felt we had the toughest road to go through.”

Other coaches nominated for the honor included Mishicot’s Mike Garceau, Germantown’s Matt Stuve, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption’s Ryan Klein, Green Bay Notre Dame’s Sara Rohde and Hudson’s Jessica Vadnais.

Second-seeded and fourth-ranked Lake Mills was in an underdog role in the title game after dropping a regular-season game to top-seeded Aquinas 75-60, but Siska said, “We believed we could win.”

And the L-Cats did with an outstanding performance.

“It was a little surreal (afterward),” Siska said. “Even as a player you dream of that championship. Then you think about that you’re losing 10 seniors. … There are still a lot of emotions. It hasn’t fully set in.”

Five players scored in double figures in Lake Mills’ title-game victory, led by senior center Vivian Guerrero’s 21 points and 13 rebounds.

The Capitol North Conference champion L-Cats advanced to the final earlier that day with a 70-60 state semifinal victory over third-seeded and seventh-ranked Howards Grove. They were led by senior wing Jade Pitta (19 points) and senior guard Julianna Wagner (18 points), who returned earlier than expected during the season after tearing her ACL in last year’s state semifinal loss.

The two victories in Oshkosh capped a four-game gauntlet of what Siska considered state-championship-caliber teams. Lake Mills edged host and sixth-ranked Prairie du Chien, 57-56, on Guerrero’s last-second basket in the sectional semifinal and earned a 65-59 double-overtime sectional final victory over fifth-ranked Marshall, the only other team to defeat Lake Mills during the regular season.

Siska said he was honored by the recognition and thanked his players, administration and coaching staff of Samantha Herrington, Bobby Rose, Haylee Erb and Meg Ranney.

“Having a great staff really helps and allowed me to do what I do,” he said.

Siska said Lake Mills took better care of the basketball and played with a sense of urgency the second half of the season.

He said the players’ experience helped, as the team didn’t panic.

Siska said he learned a great deal from the players, including about remaining calm.

Siska, who grew up as a basketball gym rat in Indiana, built up a high school boys basketball program in North Carolina from 2013-17 prior to arriving at Lake Mills.

“We knew we had potential in the freshman class, but we knew it would take a lot of work to get there,” Siska said, recalling when he took over at Lake Mills. “The amount of work these kids put in during the offseasons and during the season was incredible.”

4 AREA PLAYERS HONORED

Lake Mills senior forward Vivian Guerrero, an Edgewood College recruit, was a fourth-team Associated Press all-state recipient.

Luther Prep junior forward Grace Schmidt received high honorable-mention accolades (one vote or more) and Lake Mills senior guards Julianna Wagner and Taylor Roughen each garnered honorable-mention honors.

2020-21 AP All-State Girls Basketball-List

PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Kamorea “KK” Arnold, Germantown

COACH OF THE YEAR – Brandon Siska, Lake Mills

FIRST TEAM

  • Kamorea “KK” Arnold, 5-6, so., Germantown
  • Bailey Butler, 5-8, sr., Black Hawk

Sammy Opichka, 6-0, sr., Green Bay Notre Dame

Maddy Schreiber, 6-0, sr., Kimberly

Emily La Chapell, 6-0, jr., Appleton East

  • unanimous

SECOND TEAM

Anna Lutz, 6-1, sr., Marshall

Lily Krahn, 5-10, jr., Prairie du Chien

Grace Grocholski, 5-10, so., Kettle Moraine

Maty Wilke, 5-10, sr., Beaver Dam

Abbie Aalsma, 5-9, jr., Waupun

THIRD TEAM

Kylie Schmidt, 6-0, sr., Mishicot

Callie Genke, 6-0, sr., Freedom

CJ Romero, 5-3, sr., Brookfield Central

Natalie Jens, 5-7, sr., Beaver Dam

Macy Donarski, 5-8, so., La Crosse Aquinas

FOURTH TEAM

Vivian Guerrero, 6-1, sr., Lake Mills

Olivia Gamoke, 5-6, sr., Onalaska

Laura Nickel, 6-0, sr., Marshall

Mahra Wieman, 5-10, jr., Reedsburg

Jordan Meulemans, 6-0, jr., De Pere

High Honorable Mention (received at least one vote)

Jaelyn Acker, sr., Germantown; Ziy Conner, sr., Independence; Kiley Deaton, sr., Wausau West; Nikki Dienberg, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower; Phoebe Frentzel, sr., Arrowhead; Morgann Gardner, sr., Racine Lutheran; Mackenzie Holzwart, sr., Howards Grove; Isabella Lenz , sr., Prescott; Julianna Ouimette, so., Lakeland; Olivia Rangel, sr., Franklin; Grace Schmidt, jr., Luther Prep; Alayna Suprenand, sr., Winnebago Lutheran; Chloe Van Zeeland, sr., Kaukauna; Jacy Weisbrod, jr., La Crosse Aquinas; Allie Ziebell, fr., Neenah.

Honorable mention

(Geographically represented list that draw from each region)

Trenna Cherney, jr., Reedsburg; Chloe Dallas, sr., Wauwatosa East; Clare Diener, jr., Cedarburg; Autumn Earney, sr., Ellsworth; Jada Eggebrecht, jr., Phillips; Emma Gruen, sr., Royall; Makenna Guden, sr., Edgar; Sarah Hardwick, jr., Green Bay Notre Dame; Alaina Harper, jr., Arrowhead; Audrey Hatfield, sr., Hudson; Katie Hildebrandt, sr., McFarland; Molly Johannes, jr., Laconia; Gabby Johnson, sr., Freedom; McKenna Johnson, fr., Wilmot; Sophia Jonas, sr., Hudson; Ella Jordan, jr., West Salem; Allyson Kakes, so., Two Rivers; Desiree Kleiman, sr., Mishicot; Sarah Lazar, sr, Madison Edgewood; Leah Lemke, jr., Wrightstown; Mallory Lindsey, jr., Mineral Point; Bailey Lutes, sr., Cuba City; Teagan Mallegni, fr., McFarland.

Lauryn Milne, sr., Lodi; Mya Moore, jr., Pius XI; Sarah Newcomer, jr., Pewaukee; Alyssa Nimz, sr., Catholic Memorial; Maddie Ognacevic, jr., Sheboygan South; Bella Opelt, sr., Neillsville; Kamy Peppler, jr., Hortonville; Tieryn Plasch, so., Northwestern; Haley Rens, sr., Laconia; Makenna Rohrscheib, jr., Eau Claire Regis; Taylor Roughen, sr., Lake Mills; Ainara Sainz de Rozas, jr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Meghan Schultz, so., New Berlin West; Angela Slattery, sr., Union Grove; Lindsay Steien, so., Blair-Taylor; Taylor Stremlow, fr., Verona; Alexa Thomson, sr., West De Pere; Braelyn Torres, so., Kettle Moraine; Kara Troxel, sr., Bonduel; Julianna Wagner, sr., Lake Mills; Callie Ziebell, sr., Sparta.

