efferson Mobry delivered the go-ahead hit on a two-run double to cap a six-run rally in the sixth inning as Capitol North leader Columbus got past host Lakeside Lutheran 6-5 in a baseball game at LLHS on Thursday, May 5.
The Cardinals came to the dish in the sixth down five but plated six runs on six hits to take the lead for good. Ryely Nachreiner doubled to open the frame and scored on a single by Brady Schroeder. After Columbus scored on a fielder’s choice and sacrifice fly, Brady Link came through with a run-scoring single to make it 5-4. Mobry, who had three hits, followed by greeting reliever Nolan Meis with a line shot to center.
“Give Columbus credit, their hitting turned contagious in the sixth and they certainly made us pay when we had chances to end the inning,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said.
In the Warriors sixth, Calvin Murray drew a leadoff walk but was stranded at second. In the Lakeside seventh, Nate Yaroch, who was 2-for-4 with a double, singled up the middle to open the frame. Yaroch took second on a ground out by Brock Schneider, reached third on a ground out by Kole Lostetter before Eli Buchta struck out swinging to end it.
“Columbus out-hit us 12-6,” Ziel said. “Offensively, we have got to be more consistent at the plate to give us more opportunities throughout the game to score. We had opportunities in the sixth and seventh but couldn’t find a way to get that big hit.”
Yaroch, the team’s catcher, doubled in a run in the first and his courtesy runner Nick Thomas scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. In the fourth, Keegan Lamp connected on an RBI double and Tyler Marty’s two-RBI double to center made it 5-0 in favor of the Warriors (8-5, 3-3 Capitol North).
Warriors starter Aidan Berg got out of a no-out jam with runners on second and third in the fifth by virtue of a pair of strikeouts and a fielder’s choice where Meis, who was playing shortstop, threw out Riley Kaminski on a play at the plate.
Berg allowed six runs (three earned) on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking one, in the loss. Meis pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, while striking out one for Lakeside, which also lost the first meeting 6-5.
Columbus (10-2, 7-0) starter Brady Link allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits in 5 2/3 innings, walking three with three strikeouts to get the decision.
COLUMBUS 6, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5
Columbus 000 006 0 — 6 12 3
Lakeside 200 300 0 — 5 6 2
Leading hitters — C: Uttech 2x4 (2B), Mobry 3x4 (2B), Schroeder 2x4, Nachreiner (2B); LL: Yaroch 2x4 (2B), Marty (2B), Lamp (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Link W; 5.2-5-5-3-3-3, No. 26 SV; 1.1-1-0-0-1-0; LL: Berg L; 5.2-10-6-3-5-1, Meis 1.1-2-0-0-1-0.