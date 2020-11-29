Lake Mills senior forward John Wilke was named Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association boys soccer honorable mention all-state team in voting held recently.
Wilke scored 31 goals, the second-highest total in the state, and helped the L-Cats win their second regional championship in as many seasons.
“We do a good job of playing team soccer and possess it well,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Tony Cooke said. “A lot of it is on John for the scoring side, but everyone works together for the best passing and scoring opportunity.
“John can achieve remarkable things with the ball at his feet. He’s gifted with the ball and it takes the rest of the team to get him the ball. Scoring as much as he did with the short number of games, he maximized the time on the field and was a 90-minute player. He’s a true competitor that wanted to go out and light it up in his senior year.”
Wilke, who was also honorable mention all-state in 2019, had eight assists for a Lake Mills team that fell to The Prairie School in the sectional finals, a year after qualifying for the program’s first state tournament.
Wilke tallied 70 points, four behind Roncalli/Two Rivers senior forward Tyler Bonin who had 74 for tops in the state. Bonin also led the state in goals scored (33).
Wilke scored 109 goals over four years, becoming one of 14 players in state history to reach the 100-goal mark.
“John had a remarkable season and we went into the year not knowing how many games we were going to play,” Cooke said. “John knew he could fire away. He had multiple hat-trick games in the playoffs. He was definitely comfortable on the field, made the most of it and was excited to break 100 goals. It’s a pretty awesome feather in the cap for his career (to be on the all-state team).”
The L-Cats finished the season with a 9-4-1 overall record.
