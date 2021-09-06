On the opening weekend of the college football season, Lakeside Lutheran and Walworth Big Foot played a game emblematic of the Big 12 Conference.
In short, points were scored.
Senior linebacker Spencer Sturgill had an interception inside the five-yard line with 25.4 seconds remaining to seal Lakeside’s 51-44 victory over Big Foot in the Capitol Conference opener for both teams.
“We did a good job flushing the quarterback (Basil Demco) out of the pocket,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “On the run, he put up a pass we had a good opportunity on.”
Lakeside (1-2 overall, 1-0 Capitol) trailed by a point with 1 minutes, 38 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Sturgill scored on a 27-yard run, and junior quarterback Levi Birkholz threw a two-point conversion pass to senior tight end Tyler Marty on a play-action pass in the flat to make it a seven-point game. Sturgill ran up the middle before bouncing out to the left sideline and finding the corner.
The Warriors never trailed until a nine-yard strike from Demco to Alex Schmitz made it 44-43 with 5:53 remaining. Big Foot recovered an onside kick to start the series.
The Chiefs forced a fumble on the ensuing series. On a night when the teams combined for over 800 yards of total offense, the Warriors came up with a stop on fourth down and 1 from inside their own territory, opening the door to the game-winning drive.
In the early going, Lakeside sophomore running back Caden Bou opened the scoring on a three-yard rush with 9:25 left in the first. Birkholz scored on a 27-yard scamper, answering a 59-rushing score from Jax Hertel, to make it 14-7 Warriors. Hertel scored again with two seconds left in the first to knot it at 14.
Sturgill found paydirt on a 24-yard rush with Birkholz finding Marty on the two-point try, upping the lead to 25-14. That lead was brief.
For the second straight week, the Warriors surrendered a kick return score as Hertel took one 93 yards for the TD.
Lakeside junior running back Nathan Yaroch scored on a two-yard run and Big Foot (1-2, 0-1) added a 28-yard field goal by Max Doubek for the halftime margin of 31-25.
Touchdown runs of two yards by Birkholz and Yaroch were sandwiched around a Demco 43-yard rushing score, giving the hosts a 43-32 lead early in the fourth.
Demco answered back with a 39-yard connection to Ashton Robinson, cutting the deficit to 43-38 with 9:29 to go.
Birkholz, who was 4-for-8 passing for 52 yards, averaged 8.4 yards rushing on his 21 attempts, finishing with 177 yards.
“Levi did a great job,” Bauer said. “His reads were good all night. He’s an elusive, strong runner. He certainly showed that.”
Sturgill had 103 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Yaroch had 7.5 tackles and Marty made seven stops.
Demco completed 16 of 24 passes for 222 yards, adding 94 yards on 13 carries, and Hertel had 16 totes for 109 yards. Schmitz had nine catches for 119 yards as the Chiefs amassed 430 total yards to the Warriors’ 389.
“They have three excellent athletes on the offensive side of the ball,” Bauer said. “Demco hurt us more than anyone running the football. He’s quick and elusive. We had a hard time getting stops against that bunch.”
The Warriors travel to face Beloit Turner in week four.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 51,
BIG FOOT 44
Big Foot 14 11 7 12 — 44
Lakeside Lutheran 14 17 6 14 — 51
Scoring plays
LL – Bou 3 run (Schmidt kick).
BF – Hertel 59 run (Doubek kick).
LL — Birkholz 27 run (Schmidt kick).
BF — Hertel 2 run (Doubeck kick).
LL — Schmidt 23 field goal.
LL — Sturgill 24 run (Marty pass from Birkholz).
BF — Hertel 93 kickoff return (Hertel run).
LL — Yaroch 2 run (pass failed).
BF — Doubek 28 field goal.
LL — Birkholz 2 run (kick failed).
BF — Demco 43 run (Doubek kick).
LL — Yaroch 2 run (run failed).
BF — Robinson 39 pass from Demco (run failed).
BF — Schmitz 9 pass from Demco (pass failed).
LL — Sturgill 27 run (Marty pass from Birkholz).
Team statistics:
First downs--WBF 20, LL 22. Rushing—WBF 33-208; LL 48-337. Yards passing—WBF 222; LL 52. Passes—WBF 24-16-1; LL 8-4-0. Fumbles-lost--WBF 2-1; LL 2-2. Penalties-yards--WBF 6-45; LL 6-45.