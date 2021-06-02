LODI — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys track and field team went 2-0 and the girls went 1-1 at Tuesday’s Capitol Conference triangular hosted by Lodi.
The Warrior boys beat Poynette 126-19 and topped Lodi 91-55, winning 10 events, en route to finishing 5-0 in league dual meets this season.
Junior Kyle Main won the 200-meter dash in 22.76 seconds and the 400 (:53.40). Freshman Cameron Weiland won the 1,600 in 4:49.01. Freshman Karsten Grundahl won the 3,200 in 10:30.68. The 400 relay team of junior Spencer Sturgill, sophomore Jay Yahnke, sophomore Jonah Heyerholm and freshman Alex Reinke won in :46.37. The 800 relay team of junior Caleb Andrews, Sturgill, junior Jameson Schmidt and Yahnke won in 1:36.56. The 1,600 relay of junior Nate Krenke, Reinke, sophomore Ethan Schuetz and senior Christian Schmidt won in 3:44.46.
Andrews won the high jump, clearing 5-8. Sophomore Ben Buxa won the shot put (45-6). Senior Austin Haley won the discus (118-6).
Main was second in the 100 in :11.43. Junior Jonathan Abel was second in the 1,600 in 5:07.47. Christian Schmidt was second in both the 110 hurdles (:15.05) and 300 hurdles (:42.71). The 3,200 relay of Grundahl, Krenke, sophomore Tyler Gresens and Schuetz took second in 8:37.55. Sophomore David Taylor-Evert was second in the shot put (40-02). Buxa was second in the discus (116-04). Heyerholm was second in the high jump (5-06). Junior Jameson Schmidt was second in the long jump (18-10.5). Senior Seth Veers was second in the triple jump (38-7.5).
On the girls side, Lakeside beat Poynette 99-42 but fell to Lodi 77.5-67.5. The Warriors won seven events.
Junior Mya Hemling won the 400 meters in 1:02.71. Freshman Paige Krahn won the 3,200 in 12:37.99. Senior Lydia Buxa won the 110 hurdles in :17.08 and the 300 hurdles (:50.05).
The 400 relay of sophomore Madelyn Vanderhoof, Claire Heinrich, Wedmerline Schulz and sophomore Marissa Duddeck won in :55.41. The 3,200 relay of Krahn, Natalie Punzel, Hadley Wendorff and sophomore Abigail Minning won in 11:13.15.
Duddeck won the long jump with a mark of 15-5.
Sophomore Harmony Schmidt was second in the 100 in :13.89. Minning was second in the 3,200 in 12:41.9.
Junior Caelan Baney was second in the 300 hurdles in :53.10. The 800 relay team of Vanderhoof, Heinrich, Schulz and senior Evelyn Schauer were second in 1:57.3. The 1,600 relay team of Vanderhoof, freshman Elida Nerothin, Schauer and Hemling were second in 4:27.12.
Buxa was second in the discus (90-9) and senior Grace Seim was second in the high jump (4-10).
Team scores — girls: Lodi 87, Poynette 50; Lodi 77.5, Lakeside Lutheran 67.5; Lakeside Lutheran 99, Poynette 42.
Girls final dual meet standings: Lodi 4-1; Lakeside Lutheran 4-1; Poynette 2-3; Columbus 2-3; Luther Prep 2-3; Lake Mills 1-4.
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 126, Poynette 19; Lakeside Lutheran 91, Lodi 55; Lodi 95, Poynette 46.
Boys final dual meet standings: Lakeside Lutheran 5-0; Luther Prep 4-1; Lake Mills 3-2; Lodi 2-3; Poynette 1-4; Columbus 0-5.