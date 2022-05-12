LODI — The Lakeside Lutheran boys golf team placed sixth at the Capitol Conference mini-meet at Lodi Golf Course on Tuesday, May 10.
Lakeside Lutheran shot 188, placing sixth. Brandon Kreutz carded a 43 to lead the Warriors. Noah Weidner (47), Will Popp (49) and Cooper Jensen (49) also scored.
Lake Mills shot 204 and took eighth. Mason Levake shot 48 while Lukas Kleinfeldt, Matthew Nelson and Kevin Williams all shot 52s.
Cambridge's Nick Buckman earned co-medalist honors after shooting. Lodi shot 159 to beat Cambridge by two for the team title.
Team scores -- Lodi 159, Cambridge 161, Monticello 176, New Glarus 182, Watertown Luther Prep 184, Lakeside Lutheran 188, Columbus 191, Lake Mills 204, Wisconsin Heights 257.
L-Cats 11th at New Glarus
NEW GLARUS — The Lake Mills boys golf team placed 11th at the New Glarus Invitational contested at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club on Wednesday, May 11.
The L-Cats shot 422. Lukas Kleinfeldt led the team by shooting 101, Claudia Curtis and Mathew Nelson both shot 106 and Mason Levake shot 109.
Monroe’s Berton Leach carded a 74, winning medalist honors by three strokes, and Mineral Point shot 325 to edge La Crosse Aquinas by three shots for the team title.
Team scores: Mineral Point 325, La Crosse Aquinas 328, Monticello 344, Evansville 344, Monroe 349, New Glarus 358, Brodhead 369, River Valley 391, Lancaster 407, Argyle 420, Lake Mills 422, Dodgeville incomplete.