Andy Carpenter and Elijah Lee each hit home runs and the Lake Mills baseball team downed visiting Luther Prep 13-3 in a Capitol North opener for both sides on Tuesday, April 12.
The L-Cats (3-1, 1-0 Capitol North) took advantage of an error and walked twice to load the bases in the first inning to bring up Brody Henderson, who connected on a two-run double. David Bruce capped the four-run frame with an RBI single.
Derek Bruce added a two-run double in the second, Andy Carpenter plated a pair with a single and Henderson came around to touch home on the throw, extending the margin to 9-0. Carpenter hit a two-out solo shot to center in the fourth and Lee’s two-run blast to left in the fifth enacted the 10-run rule.
L-Cats starter Eddy Eveland earned the win, striking out eight and walking three while allowing three earned on seven hits in five innings.
“Credit Lake Mills pitcher Eddy Eveland with making the pitches when he had to to shut us down,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said.
“Lake Mills really came at us at the plate. They hit the ball hard and everything they hit was finding gaps.”
For the Phoenix (1-1, 0-1), starter Parker Winghart took the loss. He gave up seven earned on seven hits in 1 1/3 innings. Offensively, Jackson Heiman homered while Marcus Winkel and John Westendorf each had two hits.