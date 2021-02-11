COLUMBUS -- Senior forward John O'Donnell finished with 17 points and senior guard Gabe Uttech added 15 as the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team won its eight straight game, defeating host Columbus 76-62 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
Lakeside trailed 35-30 at the halftime break before reeling off eight quick points early in the second, including six off turnovers to grab a slight lead. The Warriors (17-4, 8-0 Capitol North) continued building up the lead from there and never relinquished it.
"For this group, what they've accomplished and achieved to be at 17 wins with COVID and some of the changes (is impressive)," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "It's a fun team to coach and a team that's come to together. What makes us successful is the way guys the older and younger guys have jelled. These guys play for each other."
Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz (14 points) and senior forwards Ian Olszewski (12) and Seth Veers (11) also scored in double figures.
"Very pleased with the balanced scoring," Jahns said. "They all got (double-digits) well within the framework of how we play. Everyone played within themselves especially in the second half. Dealing with being down, not being rattled and making adjustments out of halftime is a sign of a team that knows how to win. We recognize we're going to get everyone's best shot each night. It was good to see."
Sophomore guard Nathan Cotter led Columbus (8-12, 0-8) with 20 points and sophomore guard Aaron Uttech, Gabe's younger brother, totaled 18 points.
"Columbus is a tough matchup because of their size," Jahns said. "We didn't want to let them get in a rhythm in the halfcourt. We had to go deeper in the rotation in the first half with some foul trouble. In the second half we kept the bigger rotation in and won going away at the end."
The Warriors host Catholic Memorial on Senior Day Saturday at 4 p.m. to conclude the regular season.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 76, COLUMBUS 62
Lakeside Lutheran 30 46 — 76
Columbus 35 27 — 62
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — G. Uttech 6 0-0 15, Veers 4 3-5 11, Vater 2 0-1 4, Olszewski 3 6-8 12, Birkholz 5 4-4 14, Lauber 1 1-2 2, O’Donnell 7 0-2 17. Totals 24 14-20 76.
COLUMBUS — A. Uttech 6 3-5 18, Cotter 2 7-9 11, Cucinetta 0 1-2 1, Cotter 8 2-7 20, Fritz 3 0-0 8, Stauffacher 0 2-2 2, Selk 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 17-27 62.
3-point goals: LL 6 (G. Uttech 3, O’Donnell 3); C 7 (A. Uttech 3, W. Cotter 2, Fritz 2). Total fouls: LL 23; C 19.
