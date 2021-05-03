CAMBRIDGE — The Lakeside Lutheran tandem of senior Will Meland and junior Bear Deavers shot a 79, placing third at Wednesday’s Ryder Cup style invitational hosted by Cambridge at Lake Ripley Country Club.
Meland and Deavers were third in group A. Juniors Will Popp and Austin Shwab (87) took third in group B while juniors Doug Weittenhiller and Joshua Bittorff (116) were fifth in group C.
“The Cambridge invite is always fun for our team to play,” Lakeside Lutheran boys golf coach Andrew Willems said. “You play with a partner from your own team, you can help each other out with shot selections and how to putt, and it is a different type of thinking compared to our usual medal (stroke) play competitions. This year our freshmen and sophomores were taking the ACT Aspire test so we had to reach down and have some players represent us that normally don’t get the chance to golf competitively, and they performed very well.
“The format is like the Ryder Cup in that holes 1-6 are “best ball”. Each partner on the team plays the hole, and your group writes down the best score. holes 7-12 were “alternate shot”. You switch off which partner tees on a hole and then alternate hitting shots until the ball drops in the hole. Finally, holes 13-18 were a “scramble”. You both tee off, decide whose ball to play and then both hit the next shot, continuing to play the better hit shot as they complete the hole.”
Lake Mills’ top pairing shot 87 in group A.
Group A team scores: Cambridge 70, Abundant Life 78, Lakeside Lutheran 79, Monticello/Belmont 81, Fort Atkinson 84, Columbus 86, Lake Mills 87, New Glarus 88.
Group B: Fort Atkinson 79, Abundant Life 82, Lakeside Lutheran 87, Cambridge 92, Monticello/Belmont 94, Columbus 100, Lake Mills 109.
Group C: Abundant Life 84, Fort Atkinson 94, Monticello/Belmont 97, Cambridge109, Lakeside Lutheran 116, Columbus 117, Lake Mills 127.
