The L-Cats managed just two singles across the first four innings, finding themselves within nine outs of elimination.
Then, the fifth inning happened.
The top-seeded Lake Mills softball team scored seven times in the fifth, including senior Taylor Roughen's go-ahead two-run double, in a 7-2 WIAA Division 3 regional final win over fourth-seeded Cambridge at Rotary Park on Wednesday.
The L-Cats improve to 22-3, winning their sixth consecutive game.
Roughen earned the decision, striking out 14 with no walks in a four-hitter, allowing two runs (one earned) on 100 pitches, 82 of which were for strikes.
"Taylor was her always effective self," Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. "Fourteen K's, zero walks and only four hits is indicative of her dominance in the circle. The funny thing is, if you asked Taylor she would say she had an off night because she has such a high standard for herself. I give Cambridge a ton of credit, they took their cuts at the ball and they came to play. But in the end, Taylor simply plays at a different level and, as she's done all year, our opponents have a very difficult time trying to string hits together against her."
Emma Nottestad took the loss for the Blue Jays (14-8), allowing seven earned on nine hits across six innings, striking out two and walking two.
Kayla Roidt put Cambridge ahead with a two-out solo home run on a 1-2 pitch in the first.
Belle Topel singled to open the Lake Mills third, but the next three hitters were retired in order. Syd Schwartz had a two-out single in the fourth.
The L-Cats then strung together six hits in the fifth, a frame Ava Klienfelt kickstarted with a no-out double to center. Topel advanced Klienfelt to third on a sacrifice bunt next. Taylor Wollin then tied the game at 1 with a single to center.
Four hitters later and with two outs, Roughen came through with one of the team's biggest hits of the season, lining double to right on a 2-2 pitch to make it 3-1. Avery Chilson had a two-RBI single and Klienfelt capped the frame with a run-scoring double.
"Offensively, we were very impatient to start the game," Clift said. "We were definitely looking to hit and only struck out twice, but we were over-anxious in the box. In the fifth inning, after reminding our team several times to relax and let the ball travel, we hit like we expect to hit. It then became contagious and that is what offensively allowed us to put the game away."
Tessa Kottwitz was 2-for-4 and scored a run for the L-Cats out of the leadoff spot.
Roughen retired 11 straight hitters after Roidt's homer, working around a two-on one-out jam with a pair of punchouts in the fifth.
Cambridge scored after back-to-back errors for the final margin in the sixth.
The L-Cats host second-seeded Poynette, which beat third-seeded Columbus 5-0 on Wednesday, in a sectional semifinal on Monday.
LAKE MILLS 7, CAMBRIDGE 2
Cambridge 100 001 0 — 2 4 0
Lake Mills 000 070 x — 7 9 5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (L; 6-9-7-7-2-2); LM: Roughen (W; 7-4-2-1-14-0).
Leading hitters — C: Roidt (HR), Schneider 2x3; LM: Klienfelt 2x3 (2 2B), Roughen (2B), Kottwitz 2x4.