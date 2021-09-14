The Lake Mills volleyball team topped host Lakeside Lutheran 25-23, 25-23, 25-21, staking claim to the early lead in the Capitol North standings.
The L-Cats (8-2, 3-0 Capitol) are now the lone unbeaten team one third of the way through conference play.
Lake Mills’ Katie Borchert led the offense with 15 kills. Gabby Hack had a pair of blocks while Sydney Lewellin served three aces, adding 25 assists. Ava Belling dug out 19 shots.
“I am proud of how consistent my team played tonight,” Lake Mills volleyball coach Courtney Brock said. “They came out strong and stuck together. Our defense did a great job of getting their hands on everything. Our front row did a great job at the net, getting touches off the block and they were aggressive offensively each set. Lakeside is a tough team and each set was close, I’m happy with how level-headed we played throughout the match.”
For Lakeside (11-5, 2-1), Lily Schuetz and Ella DeNoyer finished with 10 kills apiece. DeNoyer also contributed 2.5 blocks while Lydia Bilitz had three aces, Olivia Bartels totaled 23 assists and Cheyenne Johnson registered 21 digs.
“Lake Mills played very well tonight,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “They have good hitters and they came out swinging hard. Sydney is a dynamic setter and even though I felt like we did a good job of getting them out of system, she did a great job of putting up hittable balls. The experience they have on their team is evident. Our team is still learning and growing.
“While we are able to show moments of playing really well, we still have too many moments of being unsure. We have to be able to overcome that and play confidently and consistently against good teams. I believe we have some great talent in each position, but we need to be able to put that all together. Good games like this allow us to see exactly where we need to improve, and we have a lot of season left to get better.”
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
The Lake Mills volleyball team swept visiting Lodi 25-11, 25-12, 25-18 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
Katie Borchert had a team-best 10 kills, adding 10 digs and 1.5 blocks, and Ava Belling produced nine kills, two aces for the L-Cats.
Sydney Lewellin led the team in assists (19) and digs (11). Olivia Karlen served a team-high three aces and Gabby Hack posted three blocks.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3,
COLUMBUS 1
COLUMBUS — Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team topped host Columbus 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-11 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
Senior outside hitter Lily Schuetz led the offense with 18 kills, also contributing a team-high 23 digs, and senior middle Ella DeNoyer added 17 kills for the Warriors.
Junior setter Olivia Bartels served a pair of aces and notched 48 assists. Junior middle Marissa Duddeck had four blocks and junior right side Jenna Shadoski blocked two shots. Senior defensive specialist Lydia Bilitz finished with 16 digs.
“Columbus started off the match playing well,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “They were picking up balls and hitting well. It took us a while to settle down and get into a groove. But I was proud of how the girls came back after a first set loss ready to battle.
“Ella DeNoyer was hitting really well tonight with a .535 average. Her experience allowed her to really read the defense and put the ball in their open spots. She knew when to hit the ball hard and when to place those tips. She finished the night with 17 kills and only two errors.
“Olivia Bartels also did a nice job setting. She had 101 set attempts with 48 of them being kills, which means she was really connecting and placing the ball in spots to give her hitters the best opportunity to score.
“Overall, we had some excellent team effort. While we are still working at consistently playing at a high level and controlling our errors, I can see improvement from match to match, and that’s exactly what I want to see.”