The Lake Mills girls soccer team remained unbeaten, scoring all of its goals in the first half of a 3-0 victory over Madison La Follette at LMHS on Tuesday, April 19.
Kaci Everson scored ninety seconds into the game on an assist by Josy Cefalu. Olivia Klubertanz made it 2-0 -- assisted by Everson -- in the 27th minute. Ava Schmidt scored unassisted at the 31:06 mark for the final margin.
Goalie Ryleigh Kulow earned the win, making six saves for the L-Cats (6-0-2).
"We are really proud of this win tonight," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "We really stuck to our goals going into tonight and executed them efficiently. We won a lot of 50-50 balls in the early going and created some incredibly talented finishes off of them. We will continue to build on that up top.
"As for our defense, I couldn't be more proud of how well we did at defending such a possessive style of play from La Follette. Our mids really worked hard tonight too.
"Ry of course made a few highlight-reel saves, but overall we are glad we earned another shutout going into Sugar River on Thursday. We just need to keep playing our game, and the sky is the limit."
The L-Cats play Sugar River on the road Thursday night at 6:45 p.m. at Belleville High School.