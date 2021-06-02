Kendra Blake homered and Kieghtan Rank pitched a complete game to lead Lakeside Lutheran's softball team to a 7-2 nonconference win over visiting Marshall on Tuesday.
Blake connected on a two-run home run to cap off a three-run first inning for the Warriors. Lakeside Lutheran (9-9) didn't looking back, as the Warriors held their lead the rest of the game.
"We had a nice game," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "Kieghtan Rank attacked the strike zone in the circle and we got timely hitting from the middle of our lineup. Kendra Blake had a two-run home run in the first and Olyvia Uecker had a solid night at the plate right in front of Kendra and scored two runs. It was a nice win to start the week."
Blake tied a game-high with two RBIs. Olyvia Uecker also drove in a pair of runs and went 2-for-3.
Rank worked all seven innings in the circle for Lakeside, striking out four while allowing five hits. She walked just one on her way to surrendering two earned runs.
Jenna Swanlund led Marshall with a 2-for-3 performance. Emily Brodbeck pitched a complete game for the Cardinals, striking out seven while giving up three earned runs in the loss.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 7, MARSHALL 2
Marshall 000 200 0 — 2 5 4
Lakeside 303 001 X — 7 6 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — M: Brodbeck 6-6-3-3-7; LL: Rank 7-5-2-1-4.
Leading hitters — M: Rateike 2B, Swanlund 2x3 (2B), Luzenski 2B; LL: Uecker 2x3 (2B), Blake 2x3 (HR).
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 13, LODI 0
Nora Statz went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to back Kieghtan Rank, who allowed three hits in five shutout innings, as the Lakeside Lutheran softball team beat visiting Lodi 10-0 in a Capitol North game on Wednesday.
Rank struck out two and walked one, throwing 63 pitches in the five-inning game.
"Kieghtan had another great outing in the circle," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "She had a nice three-hit shutout."
After threatening to score in the first two innings, the Warriors got on the board with four runs in the third. Statz and Olyvia Uecker hit back-to-back run-scoring doubles. Abby Meis, who had three RBIs, was hit with a pitch with the bases loaded and Rank drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to cap the inning.
Lakeside (10-9, 5-4 Capitol) sent 14 hitters to the dish in the fourth, scoring nine times on six hits. Meis and Rank had consecutive RBI doubles followed by Alyssa Reinke plating a run with a single that made it 9-0. Statz drove in her third run of the game with a double later in the inning.
Gnabasik was 2-for-3, driving in a pair, and scored three times while Uecker also had two hits, scoring twice and driving in two.
"Our 2-3-4 hitters had solid nights at the plate," Doering said. "Kylee, Nora and Olyvia were a combined 7-for-10 with seven RBI and seven runs scored. We hit the ball very well in the third and fourth innings."
The Warriors host Lake Mills today at 4 p.m. to conclude conference play.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 13, LODI 0
Lodi 000 00 — 0 3 2
Lakeside Lutheran 004 9x — 13 10 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Lo: Wipperfurth (L; 2.1-4-4-3-0-1), Krumpen (1.2-6-9-9-1-1); LL: Rank (W; 5-3-0-0-2-1).
Leading hitters — LL: Statz 3x4 (2 2B), Gnabasik 2x3, Uecker 2x3 (2B), Rank (2B), Meis (2B); LO: Christofferson 2x2.