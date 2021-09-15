POYNETTE — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country team edged out Luther Prep by six points to win the Large School title at the Poynette Invitational on Thursday.
Sophomore Cameron Weiland won the race in 17 minutes, 15 seconds to lead the Warriors. Freshman Will Hemling (seventh, 18:38), sophomores Daniel Ertman (12th, 19:04) and Mark Garcia (14th, 19:19) and senior Jonathan Abel (15th, 19:28) contributed to Lakeside’s winning team total of 49 points.
“The boys’ side took home the team title in the large schools division by edging out Luther Prep and Lodi,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said. “Cameron Weiland won the individual honors after taking the lead in the early stages of the race and breaking the chase group in the final mile. It was the second straight week of running a lifetime best for Weiland.
“Will Hemling ran another impressive race and Daniel Ertman used a powerful final sprint to run to another personal best on the year.”
Scoring for Luther Prep’s boys were sophomore Eliot Heiderich (third, 17:41), senior Elijah Hutchinson (sixth, 18:35), freshman Sam Spinter (tenth, 19:03), sophomore Ezekiel Finkbeiner (16th, 19:45) and senior Jason Horn (20th, 20:03).
Lakeside’s girls posted a runner-up score of 68 points to Luther Prep, which scored 23 points. Juniors Abigail Minning (eighth, 22:43), Natalie Punzel (15th, 23:28), Carlee Zimmerman (17th, 23:32) and Rose Hissom (18th, 23:56) and sophomore Mia Krahn (20th, 24:13) scored for the Warriors.
“The girls were in a very competitive team race as Luther Prep showed themselves to be the class of the field in placing their entire top five in the top ten overall finishers,” Ausen said. “In the tight battle for second, our girls edged out Wautoma and showed that despite not being at quite full strength, they could respond well to the challenge. We were led by junior Abigail Minning, who ran conservatively in the early stages of the race, but closed well in the final mile. Juniors Natalie Punzel and Carlee Zimmermann both ran personal bests in the chase pack.”
Johnson Creek’s boys took seventh with a 149 score. Senior Jacob Constable (15th, 19:54), sophomore Tyler Skogman (23rd, 21:15), freshman William Mattert (28th, 22:02), sophomore Ben Trudell (39th, 23:22) and senior Travis Christensen (44th, 24:54) scored for the Bluejays.
Johnson Creek’s girls took fifth with a 128 score. Freshman Rylee Hucke (15th, 25:44), sophomore Hailey Kvalheim (24th, 28:41), senior Shaula Avalos (28th, 30:12) and sophomores Ava Sixel (30th, 30:28) and Hannah Seaborne (31st, 30:54) scored for the Bluejays.
Team scores — Large School boys: Lakeside Lutheran 49, Luther Prep 55, Lodi 56, Portage 72, Columbus 124, Wautoma 148
Team scores — Large School girls: Luther Prep 23, Lakeside Lutheran 48, Wautoma 70, Columbus 80, Lodi 90
Small School boys: Poynette 26, Pardeeville 73, Dodgeland 88, Rio/Fall River 109, Markesan 136, Marshall 137, Johnson Creek 149, Waterloo 183
Small School girls: Poynette 33, Dodgeland 36, Markesan 88, Rio/Fall River 99, Johnson Creek 128, Waterloo 141