FORT ATKINSON — Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Cameron Weiland crossed the line in 17 minutes, 18 seconds, good for second place in the boys race at Thursday’s Koshkonong Klassic at Fort Atkinson High School.
DeForest senior Jackson Grabowski (17:11) won the race.
The Warriors took second with 46 points to DeForest (33 points). Sophomore Mark Garcia (fifth, 17:28), junior Arnold Rupnow (ninth, 18:12), senior Jonathan Abel (13th, 18:45) and sophomore Daniel Ertman (17th, 19:15) also scored.
“For the boys, the times were a little slow after the girls had run the course, but they still remained competitive with a ranked team in Division 1 in DeForest,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said. “Our boys were led again by Weiland, who took the lead slightly after the mile and held it until the final half mile. Garcia had a great race for our second spot and kept the leaders in striking distance the whole way. Rupnow moved up well in the later stages of the race to take home a top-ten spot. Abel and Ertman completed the scoring for the boys today.”
Lakeside Lutheran’s girls took third with 80 points. Junior Makenzie Sievert led the Warriors with a time of 22:50, finishing 12th. Freshman Kathryn Schulz (13th, 22:51) and sophomores Amelia Povich (14th, 22:57), Mia Krahn (19th, 23:29) and Paige Krahn (25th, 23:49) also scored.
“It was a damp day and a wet course after the rain from the last day which affected times substantially,” Ausen said. “Even so, we had some successes in our last invitational of the season.
“On the girls’ side, we were a little shorthanded, but still put together a good team race in the pack. The girls moved up well as our top three were just inside the top-20 through the mile, but eventually took the 12th through 14th spots. We were led by Sievert, Schulz and Povich, who all worked together very well in the later stages of the race. Mia Krahn and Paige Krahn completed the scoring for the girls.”
Team scores — girls: DeForest 22, Fort Atkinson 48, Lakeside Lutheran 80, Milton 102, McFarland 109.
Team scores — boys: DeForest 33, Lakeside Lutheran 46, McFarland 95, Fort Atkinson 105, Milton 130, Delavan-Darien 130.