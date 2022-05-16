hot TRACK AND FIELD Lake Mills boys 3rd, girls 7th at Raider Invitational in track and field May 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVILLE — Lake Mills placed third among boys teams with 94 points at the Raider Invitational on Friday.Senior Carson Lund won the long jump at 21 feet, 7 1/2 inches and the triple jump at 42-6.Senior Kyle Popowski won the 110 high hurdles in 15.51 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 40.38.The 400 relay team of Lund, senior Dylan Johnson, sophomore Matthew Stenbroten and junior JP Rguig won in 44.24. The same foursome took second in the 800 relay in 1:35.46.Sophomore Matthew Stenbroten took third in the 200 (23.84).The Lake Mills girls took seventh with 36 points.Junior Ali Dean was second in the triple jump (33-2). Sophomore Katelyn Kroll took third in the 200 (28.15).Team scores — girls: Columbus 141, Sugar River 101.5, Lodi 81, Monroe 55, Wisconsin Heights 42, Benton-Scales Mound 36, Lake Mills 36, Cambridge 23.5, Black Hawk 19.5, Albany 19.5, Monticello 13, Waterloo 8Team scores — boys: Sugar River 115.25, Monroe 101.75, Lake Mills 94, Columbus 58.25, Lodi 56.5, Wisconsin Heights 55, Benton-Scales Mound 44, Cambridge 30.25, Monticello 26, Waterloo 18, Black Hawk 11, Albany 11 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Downtown Lake Mills property owners offer to sell site to city for library expansion Friends group hosting archeologist-led tours of Aztalan on May 21 Lake Mills student accepted into select federal language program Baseball: Belling's walk-off sends L-Cats past Bluejays Softball: Grossman, Topel hit home runs as L-Cats beat Warriors 10-2 Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!