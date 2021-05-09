Junior forward Ava Stelter netted seven goals, including five in the first half, and had an assist as the Lake Mills girls soccer team beat visiting Portage/Poynette 9-4 in a nonconference game on Saturday.
The mood was otherwise somber for the L-Cats as junior center midfielder Katelyn Kitsembel and senior center midfielder Julianna Wagner were lost with knee injuries.
"Rough day overall because Julianna Wagner went down in the first half and we were pretty heartbroken at that point," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "I thought we had a great 'next player up' mentality today as everyone contributed to this win after that happened.
"We will need to continue to play with that mindset as we have to pick it up as a unit with losing both of our center mids. Lake Mills girls soccer is always stronger when we unite together and today was a great example of that."
Stelter, who has 10 goals in three games as the team posted a 2-0-1 record in the season's opening week, scored on assists from Wagner in the third and fourth minutes. Stelter added scores in the seventh, 11th and 31st minutes. Senior midfielder Ava Wollin found the back of the net in the first 30 seconds of the second period and had an assist. Stelter then scored on a penalty kick in the 48th minute and again unassisted in the 53rd minute. Midfielder Kaci Everson notched an unassisted goal in the 88th minute.
Goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped five shots.
The L-Cats host Edgerton at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
LAKE MILLS 9, PORTAGE/POYNETTE 4
Portage/Poynette 0 4 — 4
Lake Mills 5 4 — 9
First half — LM: Stelter (Wagner), 2:00; LM: Stelter (Wagner), 3:52; LM: Stelter (Wollin), 6:42; LM: Stelter (Schmidt), 10:58; LM: Stelter, 30:06.
Second half — LM: Wollin (Stelter), 45:24; LM: Stelter, 47:09 (pk); LM: Stelter, 52:14; PP: Aulik, 58:07; PP: Tobin, 76:11; PP: McGlynn (Walters), 82:50; LM: Everson, 87:28; PP: Melcher, 88:29.
Saves: PP (Poches) 16; LM (Kulow) 5.
