Lake Mills senior forward Jailen Ortega won Capitol Conference boys soccer co-player of the year honors in recently held voting.
Ortega, who shared the league’s highest honor with Sugar River senior Ryan Downing, headlines four L-Cats garnering first-team accolades, a group that includes senior midfielders Brayden Ciesiolka and Lucas Hart and junior defender Miguel Ortega.
Jailen Ortega tallied 36 goals on the season, a top-ten total statewide across all divisions, while adding 11 assists.
"Jailen is a pure scorer," Lake Mills boys soccer coach Joshua Vinluan said. "Play is almost always directed through him. He loves having the ball at his feet where he can make moves on anyone. Multiple times this year he has been able to get past two people or more to make a play. When it is not at his feet, he has the speed to match any defender and will put it away."
Ciesiolka finished the year with 10 goals, also contributing four assists.
"Brayden is the heart and backbone of this team," Vinluan said. "His work ethic is unmatched by any player. Not only does he have one of the most accurate shots, he has a strong will to get the ball when on defense and is very successful. His skills with the ball along with his tenacity have been the reason behind a lot of our wins. Almost every successful attack we accomplish starts with Brayden having the ball."
Hart totaled 20 goals to go along with 16 assists.
"Lucas was moved up from the defense this year to play outside midfield," Vinluan said. "He has a great touch and is a great finisher. Lucas’ mindset has been something that every player clings to and feeds off. He knows how to push himself and his team. His long legs have provided some great defense on top of the offensive points he has put up this year. Highlight this year was putting a goal in at the 00:16 mark."
Miguel Ortega produced three goals, eight assists.
"Miguel is probably one of the best defenders in the state," Vinluan said. "He has locked down the left side of our defense from every team we have faced. In the last couple games, we had him in front of our line and he wreaked havoc on opposing offenses. Each of Miguel’s goals were screamers and his assists were precisely placed balls. He has an insane left foot and should be recognized as one of the best defenders in our conference."
Lakeside Lutheran had four players selected second-team all-conference, including senior forward Kyle Main, junior midfielder Jay Yahnke, sophomore midfielder Archer Chaudhary and freshman defender Easton Wolfram.
Main finished the year with 31 goals, adding 11 assists. Yahnke produced eight goals, three assists. Chaudhary totaled 11 goals and eight assists. Wolfram had five assists.
L-Cat senior forward Isaac Lambert, senior midfielder Holden Mock and sophomore defender Lorenzo Moreno were honorable mention recipients.
Lakeside sophomore midfielder Josh Krenke and senior goalie Calvin Geerdts also received honorable mentions.
Sugar River won the conference with an 8-0-0 record followed by Wisconsin Dells at 7-1-0, Lake Mills at 6-2-0, Lakeside Lutheran at 3-4-1, Luther Prep at 3-5-0, Lodi at 2-3-3, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld at 2-5-1, Cambridge/Deerfield at 1-6-1 and Columbus at 1-7-0.
Capitol Conference Boys Soccer
Players of the Year
Ryan Downing Sugar River Senior
Jailen Ortega Lake Mills Senior
First Team All-Conference
Forwards:
Aiden Hatleberg Sugar River Sophomore
Yair Perez Wisconsin Dells Junior
Jailen Ortega Lake Mills Senior
Midfielders:
Carter Siegenthaler Sugar River Senior
Ryan Downing Sugar River Senior
Alejandro Salazar Wisconsin Dells Senior
Brayden Ciesiolka Lake Mills Senior
Lucas Hart Lake Mills Senior
Defenders:
Gavin Boyum Sugar River Senior
Ben Lukszys Sugar River Senior
Adrian Juarez Wisconsin Dells Senior
Jacob Rogers Wisconsin Dells Junior
Miguel Ortega Lake Mills Junior
Goalkeeper:
Jeremy Paige Wisconsin Dells Senior
Second Team All-Conference
Forwards:
Mark Bautista Wisconsin Dells Junior
Kyle Main Lakeside Lutheran Senior
Tony Genco Columbus Junior
Midfielders:
Manroop Benipal Wisconsin Dells Junior
Japheth Yahnke Lakeside Lutheran Junior
Archer Chaudhary Lakeside Lutheran Sophomore
Eric Staszak Cambridge/Deerfield Junior
Defenders:
Jack Douma Sugar River Junior
Easton Wolfram Lakeside Lutheran Freshman
Mathew Russell Wis Heights/Barneveld Senior
Goalkeeper:
Cam Kleiboer Sugar River Senior
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Forwards:
Ryan Hagen Sugar River Senior
Isaac Sandoval Wisconsin Dells Junior
Isaac Lambert Lake Mills Senior
Sam King Wis Heights/Barneveld Junior
Connor Pecard Lodi Sophomore
Evan Mathwig Cambridge/Deerfield Sophomore
Midfielders:
Holden Mock Lake Mills Senior
Joshua Krenke Lakeside Lutheran Sophomore
Adiar Pineda Luther Prep Junior
Cayden Kennedy Wis Heights/Barneveld Junior
Gavin Bruss Columbus Sophomore
Erik Alsaker Lodi Senior
Tobi Arenz Cambridge/Deerfield Junior
Defenders:
Jack Leonard Sugar River Sophomore
Ewan Harper Sugar River Senior
Lorenzo Moreno Lake Mills Sophomore
Ben Frick Luther Prep Senior
Jeremiah Bain Luther Prep Senior
Nate Koehler Columbus Senior
Andrew Smith Lodi Junior
Kris Hahn Cambridge/Deerfield Sophomore
Goalkeeper:
Calvin Geerdts Lakeside Lutheran Senior