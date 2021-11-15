Lake Mills senior forward Jailen Ortega won Capitol Conference boys soccer co-player of the year honors in recently held voting.

Ortega, who shared the league’s highest honor with Sugar River senior Ryan Downing, headlines four L-Cats garnering first-team accolades, a group that includes senior midfielders Brayden Ciesiolka and Lucas Hart and junior defender Miguel Ortega.

Jailen Ortega tallied 36 goals on the season, a top-ten total statewide across all divisions, while adding 11 assists.

"Jailen is a pure scorer," Lake Mills boys soccer coach Joshua Vinluan said. "Play is almost always directed through him. He loves having the ball at his feet where he can make moves on anyone. Multiple times this year he has been able to get past two people or more to make a play. When it is not at his feet, he has the speed to match any defender and will put it away."

Ciesiolka finished the year with 10 goals, also contributing four assists.   

"Brayden is the heart and backbone of this team," Vinluan said. "His work ethic is unmatched by any player. Not only does he have one of the most accurate shots, he has a strong will to get the ball when on defense and is very successful. His skills with the ball along with his tenacity have been the reason behind a lot of our wins. Almost every successful attack we accomplish starts with Brayden having the ball."

Hart totaled 20 goals to go along with 16 assists.

"Lucas was moved up from the defense this year to play outside midfield," Vinluan said. "He has a great touch and is a great finisher. Lucas’ mindset has been something that every player clings to and feeds off. He knows how to push himself and his team. His long legs have provided some great defense on top of the offensive points he has put up this year. Highlight this year was putting a goal in at the 00:16 mark."

Miguel Ortega produced three goals, eight assists.

"Miguel is probably one of the best defenders in the state," Vinluan said. "He has locked down the left side of our defense from every team we have faced. In the last couple games, we had him in front of our line and he wreaked havoc on opposing offenses. Each of Miguel’s goals were screamers and his assists were precisely placed balls. He has an insane left foot and should be recognized as one of the best defenders in our conference."

Lakeside Lutheran had four players selected second-team all-conference, including senior forward Kyle Main, junior midfielder Jay Yahnke, sophomore midfielder Archer Chaudhary and freshman defender Easton Wolfram.

Main finished the year with 31 goals, adding 11 assists. Yahnke produced eight goals, three assists. Chaudhary totaled 11 goals and eight assists. Wolfram had five assists.

L-Cat senior forward Isaac Lambert, senior midfielder Holden Mock and sophomore defender Lorenzo Moreno were honorable mention recipients.

Lakeside sophomore midfielder Josh Krenke and senior goalie Calvin Geerdts also received honorable mentions.

Sugar River won the conference with an 8-0-0 record followed by Wisconsin Dells at 7-1-0, Lake Mills at 6-2-0, Lakeside Lutheran at 3-4-1, Luther Prep at 3-5-0, Lodi at 2-3-3, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld at 2-5-1, Cambridge/Deerfield at 1-6-1 and Columbus at 1-7-0.

Capitol Conference Boys Soccer

Players of the Year

Ryan Downing Sugar River Senior

Jailen Ortega Lake Mills Senior

First Team All-Conference

Forwards:

Aiden Hatleberg Sugar River Sophomore

Yair Perez Wisconsin Dells Junior

Jailen Ortega Lake Mills Senior

Midfielders:

Carter Siegenthaler Sugar River Senior

Ryan Downing Sugar River Senior

Alejandro Salazar Wisconsin Dells Senior

Brayden Ciesiolka Lake Mills Senior

Lucas Hart Lake Mills Senior

Defenders:

Gavin Boyum Sugar River Senior

Ben Lukszys Sugar River Senior

Adrian Juarez Wisconsin Dells Senior

Jacob Rogers Wisconsin Dells Junior

Miguel Ortega Lake Mills Junior

Goalkeeper:

Jeremy Paige Wisconsin Dells Senior

Second Team All-Conference

Forwards:

Mark Bautista Wisconsin Dells Junior

Kyle Main Lakeside Lutheran Senior

Tony Genco Columbus Junior

Midfielders:

Manroop Benipal Wisconsin Dells Junior

Japheth Yahnke Lakeside Lutheran Junior

Archer Chaudhary Lakeside Lutheran Sophomore

Eric Staszak Cambridge/Deerfield Junior

Defenders:

Jack Douma Sugar River Junior

Easton Wolfram Lakeside Lutheran Freshman

Mathew Russell Wis Heights/Barneveld Senior

Goalkeeper:

Cam Kleiboer Sugar River Senior

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Forwards:

Ryan Hagen Sugar River Senior

Isaac Sandoval Wisconsin Dells Junior

Isaac Lambert Lake Mills Senior

Sam King Wis Heights/Barneveld Junior

Connor Pecard Lodi Sophomore

Evan Mathwig Cambridge/Deerfield Sophomore

Midfielders:

Holden Mock Lake Mills Senior

Joshua Krenke Lakeside Lutheran Sophomore

Adiar Pineda Luther Prep Junior

Cayden Kennedy Wis Heights/Barneveld Junior

Gavin Bruss Columbus Sophomore

Erik Alsaker Lodi Senior

Tobi Arenz Cambridge/Deerfield Junior

Defenders:

Jack Leonard Sugar River Sophomore

Ewan Harper Sugar River Senior

Lorenzo Moreno Lake Mills Sophomore

Ben Frick Luther Prep Senior

Jeremiah Bain Luther Prep Senior

Nate Koehler Columbus Senior

Andrew Smith Lodi Junior

Kris Hahn Cambridge/Deerfield Sophomore

Goalkeeper:

Calvin Geerdts Lakeside Lutheran Senior

